President Donald Trump will attend the Army-Navy game Saturday in Philadelphia, the second year in a row he has attended the football classic.
Judd Deere, White House spokesman, confirmed he will attend the game. It is the third time he has been in the stands for the rivalry, attending for the first time in 2016 shortly before his inauguration.
This year’s game will be played at Lincoln Financial Field. The president attended his first game the year the matchup was played in Baltimore.,
Trump is the 10th president to attend the game, this year in its 120th run. President Barack Obama attended the game in 2011 and President George W. Bush attended in 2001, 2004 and 2008.
Navy has won the lost the last three games, but comes into the service rivalry after a strong season. Navy (9-2) was selected Sunday to play Kansas State in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 27.
If Navy wins Saturday, the Naval Academy will regain possession of the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy shared by the military academy.
Army (5-7) will look to extend its winning streak against Navy to four games, and retain the trophy in a tie. Navy beat Air Force this season, and and Air Force beat Army. The trophy would remain at West Point.
Navy leads the series, 60-52-7.