Anne Arundel teachers’ union reaches agreement with school system to increase starting teacher salaries by $8,000

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Anne Arundel County Board of Education voted Monday night to finalize an agreement with the Teachers Association for Anne Arundel County that will increase starting teacher salaries by $8,000 in an effort to make the county more desirable to prospective educators.

This contract, which takes effect July 1, boosts starting salaries from just over $50,000 to about $58,200 in the fiscal 2024 budget. The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, the state’s landmark public school reform plan, mandates that starting teacher salaries be at least $60,000 by fiscal 2026.

Advertisement

“This is truly a win-win-win-win scenario,” Superintendent of Schools Mark Bedell said in a statement. “Our starting teachers win with a more competitive salary to other jurisdictions, our school system wins by being better positioned when it comes to recruiting against other school systems, and our more veteran teachers win because enhanced recruitment lightens their workload. All of this adds up to a huge win for our students.”

This increase was funded by a $3.1 million supplemental budget that was approved this month by the County Council along with County Executive Steuart Pittman’s $2.14 billion operating budget. The extra allocation was made possible by cutting the county’s self-insurance fund. It will speed up the trajectory of starting salaries by two fiscal cycles, according to data provided by Chris Trumbaurer, budget officer for the county.

Advertisement

Raising starting teacher salaries creates a situation in which those teachers will earn close to what some of their more experienced colleagues are currently making, Trumbauer said at a council meeting on June 7.

The Evening Sun Daily Get your evening news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Bob Mosier, the spokesperson for the school system, said the system did not have a remedy to this salary issue. He added that all matters of compensation are subject to collective bargaining and would have to be negotiated with the applicable bargaining unit.

“It is premature to have those answers right now,” Mosier said. “I think that everyone agrees that next year will present challenges; however, we are very optimistic given the partnership between the teachers’ union, the school system and the county government.”

TAAAC President Nicole Disney-Bates said union members were pleased with the increase.

“Together, TAAAC and AACPS negotiated our contract and this agreement in good faith to come up with the highest wage increase we’ve seen since the recession,” Disney-Bates said in a statement.

Starting teacher salaries were expected to rise by about $3,000 to $53,262 next year thanks to a negotiated 2% step increase and a 6% cost-of-living adjustment in the budget Pittman delivered to the County Council last month. However, when Pittman learned other jurisdictions, including Howard, Montgomery and Baltimore counties, were set to raise starting salaries to nearly $59,000, he decided more needed to be done.

In addition to the $8,000 increase for starting teachers, all county public school teachers will receive a 6% cost-of-living adjustment and a 2% step increase as part of Bedell and Pittman’s commitment to fully fund a significant teacher compensation package.

“I want to thank the council, our budget team, the auditor, the superintendent, the school board, the teachers’ union and our teachers for working collaboratively throughout this process to deliver for our kids,” Pittman said. “This is how government is intended to function.”