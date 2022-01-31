Anne Arundel County teachers union to distribute 35,000 N95 masks to members to help fight COVID spread

The Teachers Association of Anne Arundel County will distribute approximately 35,000 N95 masks to its members this week.
President Russell Leone said the union purchased the masks after winter break with money allocated by its board of directors. A few weeks later, the shipment arrived in boxes. The union has prepared a brown paper bag package for each school, with five masks for every Unit I employee at that school, Leone said. The union has about 7,000 members, he said.
“This is a small step for our colleagues to provide them peace of mind,” Leone said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance Jan. 14 to specify that some types of masks provide more protection against COVID-19. Layered, finely woven cloth provides more protection than loosely woven cloth, according to the CDC website. Well-fitting surgical masks and KN95 masks provide more protection than cloth masks, and respirators like N95s offer the highest level of protection. The guidance was updated to clarify that people can choose N95s as the CDC is no longer concerned about supply shortage.
Leone said the school system does not provide N95 masks to all teachers, and the union saw a chance to fill a void for those who want the option. Leone said the union’s board has allocated $50,000 to provide personal protective equipment for members.
He did not have an estimate for how much was spent on the masks being sent out this week but said it was not the whole $50,000, leaving money for future equipment purchases.
“We are saying, ‘Here is another tool,’” Leone said.
Schools spokesperson Bob Mosier said the system stocks a supply of surgical masks and cloth masks, as well as face shields.
“The county department of health told us surgical masks are fine,” Mosier said.
The system purchased the surgical masks, he said, while it received the cloth masks and face shields from the state of Maryland.
“The state has indicated that they are in the process of procuring and distributing KN95 masks to local school districts, but we are awaiting further information on that state-led initiative,” Mosier wrote in an email.
He said the system has distributed N95 masks at developmental centers where staff need to work closely with students who are more regularly unable to consistently and correctly wear a mask.