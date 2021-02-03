Anne Arundel County teachers, staff must return to buildings by Feb. 17; union leader says decision is concerning

Anne Arundel County Public Schools told teachers and school staff Tuesday that they must return to school buildings Feb. 17, and work from there four days a week, with Wednesday at home and online so schools can be cleaned.
The system has not yet said when secondary and elementary students can return for hybrid learning. In letters to teachers, administrators wrote that students will return to developmental centers and the Center for Applied Technology North on Feb. 11, and to CAT South on Feb. 18.
The school system has not yet provided an opportunity for teachers to be vaccinated. Vaccinations for teachers will begin next week, County Health Officer Nilesh Kalyanaraman said Tuesday, dependent on the availability of vaccines.
There is partial immunity two weeks after the first dose of the vaccine, and it is fully effective after the second dose, Health Department spokeswoman Elin Jones said.
That means even if vaccinated as promised next week, teachers would not be able to get even partial immunity from the vaccine before returning Feb. 17.
The health department had previously recommended closing schools to all students when the case rate for COVID-19 exceeds 15 cases per 100,000 people averaged over seven days. Right now that figure is about 30, but it has been declining steadily in recent weeks.
Schools spokesman Bob Mosier said that standard has been scrapped and replaced with new guidance from the health department.
The board of education is expected to receive a reopening update at Wednesday’s board meeting.
“The plan was to return to in-person learning with ‘health and safety metrics permitting,’” said Russell Leone, Teacher’s Association of Anne Arundel County President. “Yet, key metrics are not being followed and a clear safety plan is not in place.”
Leone said they thought teachers would have the opportunity to be vaccinated before returning to work, and said it is a concern that the system made the decision to ask teachers to return unvaccinated, when the availability of the vaccine to teachers is on the horizon. He said they aren’t getting the grace they thought they were supposed to be giving each other during a pandemic.
“Our teachers want to be back with kids, but when it is safe,” he said. “When we have so many things that are within reach and we’re not really allowing that space to happen, that’s a concern.”
He said teachers who are being asked to return Feb. 11 will have even less time to plan for hybrid reopening, and that the announcement doesn’t leave much time for those who need to find childcare before returning to work. Mosier said those teachers returned to class in-person during the fall and will need less time to transition back to in-person learning.
Leone said a number of teachers who have applied for an accommodation to continuing working from home have not heard back yet. The announcement to teachers said those waiting for approval will be allowed to continue working from home until a decision is made.
Latest Education
Earlier Tuesday, Anne Arundel County Public Schools announced it would resume fall sports in a hybrid format starting Feb. 16 and that it plans to conduct a full 14-week competitive spring sports season beginning March 15.