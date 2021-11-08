Anne Arundel teachers, school leaders clash over hours, more assigned non-teaching work

“While TAAAC does not seemingly appreciate the value of Brightspace, this new learning management system provides an awesome opportunity to enhance teacher communication with students and families by utilizing dynamic dashboards to provide easy access to lessons, assignments, and assessed work/grades; track student progress; and support school-family connections. It is also an invaluable tool to help students and families connect to what is occurring within the classroom each day, especially when students may have to quarantine or miss school for other reasons.”