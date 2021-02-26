Five teachers have been named 2021 Anne Arundel County Teacher of the Year finalists

The 2021 Anne Arundel County Teacher of the Year could be one of five finalists announced Wednesday.
Superintendent George Arlotto surprised the finalists by video Wednesday, according to a news release. Among the finalists were three high school teachers — Jing Dai, world languages, Meade High School; Kellie Goforth, AVID, North County High School; and Timothy Stedman, physical education, Crofton High School — and Sarah Rippeon, who teachers language arts at Crofton Middle, and Jessica Scanlon who teaches first grade at Glendale Elementary.
And two teachers are finalists for Anne Arundel County Independent Schools Teacher of the Year — Myles Healy, who teaches English at St. Mary’s High School, and Jacquelyn Touhey, who teaches third grade at Rockbridge Academy.
The finalists, as well as the other nominees, will be honored at the 35th Annual Excellence in Education Awards on April 15. The 46 nominees include (asterisk indicates semifinalist):
- Renee Austin, Severna Park Middle School
- Patricia Bartlett, Benfield Elementary School
- Meghan Bellarin, Linthicum Elementary School*
- Bradley Bittinger, Southern High School
- Kathryn Bright, Jacobsville Elementary School*
- Sonja Bolotin, Monarch Academy
- Jessica Caldwell, Southern Middle School
- Dionne English Chambers, Pershing Hill Elementary School
- Megan Creighton, Lothian Elementary School
- Maria Cummings, Monarch Global Academy
- Stacey Curry, Arnold Elementary School
- Terri Duswalt, Crofton Elementary School
- Lauren Ebersberger, Magothy River Middle School*
- Amanda Glover, fifth grade, St. Paul’s Lutheran School*
- Ashley Godich, Chesapeake High School*
- Alison Grava, South River High School*
- Tracey Greenberg, Central Elementary School
- Wendy Hedges, Chesapeake Bay Middle School
- Deborah Hock, Waugh Chapel Elementary School
- Lelia (Jean) Jackson, Old Mill Middle School South
- Dawn Jarman, Tracey’s Elementary School
- Fanta Kamara, Old Mill Middle School North
- Samantha Kelly, George T. Cromwell Elementary School
- Karen Kerr, Solley Elementary School
- Jacob Kruger, Quarterfield Elementary School
- Molly Lethbridge-Owens, Annapolis Elementary School
- Lisa Maddox, Marley Middle School
- Gregory Mueller, West Meade Early Education Center
- Melissa Nauman, Brooklyn Park Elementary School
- Leah Noreiga, Lindale Middle School
- Caitlin Oyinlola, Meade Middle School*
- Melissa Quigley, Broadneck High School*
- Caroline Roskam, Windsor Farm Elementary School
- Sebastian Serrano, Annapolis High School*
- Lori Stuart, Four Seasons Elementary School*
- Marcus Villano, Bates Middle School
- Jenna Weckel, Shady Side Elementary School
- Sara Wagner, Folger McKinsey Elementary School*
- Rebecca West, Crofton Woods Elementary School
In 2020, Teresa Beilstein of South Shore Elementary School was name Maryland Teacher of the Year, and in 2018 Josh Carroll of South River High School was named Maryland Teacher of the Year. County Teachers of the Year have also been finalists for Maryland Teacher of the Year in five of the last six years.