Brooklyn Park Middle teacher named Anne Arundel County Teacher of the Year during virtual staff meeting Monday

During a virtual staff meeting Monday, Superintendent George Arlotto announced the 2019-2020 Anne Arundel County Public Schools Teacher of the Year as Brooklyn Park Middle School Language Arts teacher Emily Davis.
The announcement, which was a surprise to Davis and her colleagues on what they thought was a regular staff meeting, would have taken place at the 34th annual Excellence in Education Awards dinner, but that event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release.
“First and foremost, for me this is about being a voice for my students, for my school, and for other teachers in Anne Arundel County,” said Davis, who has spent six years sharing her passion for reading through arts integration strategies. “I am committed to supporting the furthering of equity professional development, to filling in those gaps that exist for a lot of our students, and to representing the amazing teachers that we have in this county.”
Laraine Olechowski was also named the 2019-2020 Independent Schools Teacher of the Year and is a National Board Certified visual arts teacher at St. Mary’s Elementary School. Camille Baumann, a science teacher at St. Mary’s High School, was also a finalist for the Independent Schools honor.
Davis is the seventh middle school teacher to win the award since its inception in 1986-87. She now will compete for Maryland State Teacher of the Year, which will be announced next fall.
The 2020 and 2018 Maryland Teacher of the Years hailed from Anne Arundel, Teresa Beilstein of South Shore Elementary School, and Josh Carroll of South River High School.
Davis encourages and nurtures every student’s academic, social, and emotional development through a co-taught instructional model, according to the press release.
“I used to hate reading with a passion, but now that Mrs. Davis got me into reading, I love it and my reading level has improved,” a former student who has written their own book wrote in an endorsement letter that accompanied Davis’ nomination, according to the release.
Davis “has an unfailing love for our students,” said co-teaching colleague Ashley Coleman. “Throughout the years, I have seen her take time and effort to build a positive rapport and relationship with all students. She even goes out of her way to reach the students we do not teach.”
Fifty-five educators from public and private schools were recognized during the year’s Excellence in Education program. Other finalists for this year’s Anne Arundel County Public Schools Teacher of the Year honor were: Lindsay Breach, a fourth-grade teacher at Glendale Elementary School; Mollie Dwyer, a special education teacher at Waugh Chapel Elementary School; Tema Encarnacion, an English Language Acquisition teacher at Annapolis High School; David Fawley, a marine service technology teacher at the Center of Applied Technology South; Hope Turner, a language arts teacher at Marley Middle School.
Anne Arundel County Public School will honor all 55 of this year’s honorees at the banquet, which has been rescheduled for September.