Anne Arundel teachers’ working conditions, pay increases set by labor relations board order; school board adopts plan

Working conditions and pay increases for members of the Teacher’s Association of Anne Arundel County are set for the school year after an impasse in negotiations was resolved by a mediator.

The union and Board of Education were unable to reach an agreement for the current school year before the prior contract expired June 30.

Advertisement

The Public School Labor Relations Board, an independent quasi-judicial state agency, determined negotiations were at an impasse on July 10, according to AACPS. Mediation was ordered but was unsuccessful as of July 29, when the mediator offered a settlement to both parties.

The union requested arbitration in August because of disagreement over the system’s plan to add time for nonprofessional duties — activities that don’t contribute to teaching.

Advertisement

Arbitration was held Aug. 29, after which the labor board adopted the mediator’s settlement offer.

On Wednesday the Board of Education adopted the terms of employment spelled out in the mediator’s plan.

In fiscal 2023, which began July 1, TAAAC members will receive a 4% cost-of-living increase, a step pay increase for those eligible, and additional compensation for special education teachers and similar positions. The agreement maintains an existing memorandum of understanding related to payment for covering classes, as the system grapples with a shortage of teachers and substitutes.

The settlement provides TAAAC members with 210 minutes of planning time each week, the same as last year and guarantees teachers no more than 120 minutes of work on nonprofessional duties each week, an increase from 100 minutes. Activities that don’t contribute to teaching are considered nonprofessional, with an exception for supervising arrival, dismissal and class transitions.

Board of Education President Joanna Tobin said in a news release that now that the matter is settled, teachers will get their pay raises, which were part of the original AACPS offer.

The Evening Sun Daily Get your evening news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. >

“The institution of these compensation increases will also greatly aid our recruitment and retention of a high-quality workforce for the more than 83,000 students we serve every day,” she said in a statement.

The union represents thousands of county teachers, counselors and other workers. It is one of six labor organizations representing Anne Arundel County Public Schools employees.

The Teachers Association of Anne Arundel County said in a Facebook post that persistent rallying and lobbying of the County Council and county executive over the past year led to the contract.

Advertisement

“The contract isn’t everything our team wanted, but our willingness to keep going led to the victories in this contract,” the union wrote on its Facebook page. “TAAAC members pushed this to the top and came out with a number of wins! We have a tough year ahead of us, but we can move forward united and continue to enforce our contract!”

The contract maintains a $1,000 stipend for counselors certified by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards, and a $2,000 stipend for psychologists who are certified. It also provides a $1,500 stipend to special educators over a two-year period, fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2024.

The contract also mandates that a work group be formed and meet no later than Sept. 30 to study planning time on all levels, with an eye on expanding it past the 210 minutes in the current contract.