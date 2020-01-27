A candidate running for District 2 has withdrawn her name from the Anne Arundel Board of Education elections.
Sylvia Mentecki, parent and former student of the school district, on Monday cited school board schedule conflicts and campaign funding as to why she decided to exit the race. Even so, Mentecki said she will continue to be involved with the school system.
“I have every intention of staying involved and up to date and will do what I can for the school system and for the people in my community,” she said. “It is important for everyone to stay involved when it comes to kids.”
On her campaign website, she listed special education, school budget, transportation and safety as her top priorities.
Mentecki filed for candidacy with the state Board of Elections on Jan. 9.
This election will transition the formerly all governor appointed school board to an elected body. The transition began in 2018 with four elected members: Candace Antwine of District 1, Melissa Ellis of District 4, Dana Schallheim of District 5 and Michelle Corkadel of District 7. Those members are serving six year terms. For the upcoming election, District 2, District 3 and District 6 will be open for county residents to elect a school board member.
As of the final deadline to file, 11 people filed for candidacy for the three seats. With Mentecki dropping out, District 2 has Robert A. Silkworth of Millersville and Raleigh Turnage Jr. of Severn running for the position.