Anne Arundel school board down to one finalist in superintendent search; announcement coming within 2 weeks

The Anne Arundel County Public Schools Board of Education will announce within two weeks the person it has selected to serve as the next superintendent, who is responsible for leading thousands of staff members aimed at educating the county’s more than 83,000 students.

The board declined to renew Superintendent George Arlotto’s contract earlier this school year. Arlotto has been in the system’s top position since 2014 and wanted to continue to serve, he said at the time. He has been with the school system since 2006.

The board established a committee to lead the search for a new superintendent, and on Wednesday the group’s chair, school board member Corine Frank, said after narrowing a pool of 47 applications down to one finalist, the board is now working to secure that candidate. The new leader will be announced in the next two weeks, said Frank, who represents District 3.

Frank said finding consensus among board members was essential to the process, and to represent the opinions of students, staff and family.

“We were committed to getting this right, and we are very confident moving forward,” shesaid.

The board hired Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates to consult on the search with a $59,500 contract running through Sept. 1. After receiving input from the public, the company created a “leadership profile” that summarized the strengths and challenges of the district.

Frank said the top seven candidates were interviewed during the week of May 16. Three candidates completed follow-up interviews on May 25.

When the firm posted the job on its website, it said the board offered a multi-year contract with a salary range of up to $300,000. Under Arlotto’s most recent contract approved by the board in 2018, his salary was $269,000 plus benefits such as health coverage and a stipend for a car, and eligibility for raises along with other senior staff members.

Frank thanked the board’s executive assistant Diane Howell for navigating the difficult logistics and tight timeline of the search.