Anne Arundel schools struggling with learning loss, diversity, transportation according to superintendent search survey

The Anne Arundel County Public Schools community is concerned about transportation, retaining leaders of color and the system’s ability to address the academic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, a survey released Thursday by the Board of Education said.

The survey was completed as part of the school board’s search for a new superintendent. The district declined to renew the contract of George Arlotto, who has served in the school system’s top executive since 2014. A new superintendent or an interim superintendent must be in place by July 1.

Earlier this year the board hired Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates to complete the search, with a $59,500 contract that will run through Sept. 1.

The firm created an online survey about the status of the district and qualities desired of a new superintendent. Nearly 3,000 parents responded as well as 1,684 employees, 178 community members, 66 students and 225 administrators. The system has more than 83,000 students.

The firm also held interviews with school groups like the Chesapeake Regional Association of Student Councils and the Citizens Advisory Committee, as well as community groups like the Crofton Athletic Council, Moms for Liberty, Broadneck Council of Communities and the county NAACP. It conducted 31 focus groups in all.

In an analysis the firm said the top concern identified was the district’s ability to address the academic and social-emotional consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There was an expressed need for AACPS to determine how to incorporate mental health support into the school system, while also ensuring students recover from the academic drought as a result of the pandemic,” the firm wrote.

Respondents also said there is a workforce diversity issue and a high rate of turnover for people of color. There is a desire to have a system to retain high-quality teachers of color and to challenge recruitment efforts from neighboring districts, the firm wrote.

Failure to provide transportation to and from school and upcoming changes to school start times were other areas of concern. Respondents also were worried the change in start times will complicate the transportation situation. Since the start of this school year dozens of routes have had no service or disrupted service, with officials citing a lack of qualified drivers.

Respondents also said that while work to promote diversity, equity and inclusivity is underway, more progress is needed.

At the same time, the firm wrote, there is a divide in the community about whether to further implement diversity, equity and inclusivity programs.

The results of the survey can be found on the AACPS website. The firm is accepting applications for the position through April 30. The salary range for the superintendent job is as much as $300,000. Under his most recent contract, approved by the board in 2018, Arlotto’s starting salary was $269,000 plus benefits such as health coverage and a stipend for a car, and eligibility for raises along with other senior staff members.