Anne Arundel school board creates committee for superintendent search

The Anne Arundel Board of Education announced Monday that it has established a committee to tackle the search for a new superintendent of schools.
The board did not renew the contract of Superintendent George Arlotto, who has served eight years in the top position. His contract ends June 30. He announced departure in December.
The board has said in a statement that it wants a leader with a different vision.
Board member Corine Frank will chair the search committee, which will include other school board members Dana Schallheim, Gloria Dent and Melissa Ellis.
The board is looking for a consultant to help with the search for candidates and coordinate public input. The deadline for consultants to apply is Feb. 17. In a request for proposals posted online. the board says it will start working with the consultant in early March.
That gives the board less than four months to find a new superintendent, or an interim superintendent, before July 1.
Smaller districts in the state are also searching for a superintendent. Frederick County Public Schools, a district half the size of Anne Arundel, hired a consultant last month to aide in its search, The Frederick News Post has reported. Carroll County also is searching for a superintendent after its incumbent declined to be considered for another term.
In December, Arlotto said in a letter to parents and students that he would have preferred to stay with the school system.
“These past 21 months have been difficult. Every one of us has been impacted by the pandemic,” Arlotto wrote in the December letter. “While we have not all agreed on the path forward during these tumultuous times, please know that the well-being of our students and staff have always been at the forefront of every decision I have made.”
Anne Arundel County Public Schools has more than 80,000 students and is one of the largest districts in the country, with more pupils than districts in Baltimore City, Milwaukee and Austin, Texas. Under his most recent contract, approved by the board in 2018, Arlotto’s starting salary was $269,000 plus benefits such as health coverage and a stipend for a car, and eligibility for raises along with other senior staff members.