NAACP youth president picked as next Anne Arundel student on school board

Drake Smith, a Meade High School junior involved in discussions about racism in Anne Arundel County schools, was elected Friday to be the next student member of the school board.
Known for leading the charge on adding board policy to address racism in Anne Arundel County schools, Smith said he will work on helping students and the school system. He is president of the youth chapter at the Anne Arundel County NAACP branch.
Smith would work on the recovery efforts from the shutdown caused by COVID-19, increase transparency and help the school system become more environmentally efficient, according to a press release.
“I have a flood of emotions right now,” Smith said in a statement. “I have a lot I want to get done in the next year. My main thing is making sure we recover from coronavirus and help every student get back to this new normal."
I also want to make sure every student knows that there is a SMOB and that they have direct representation on the Board.”
His selection by the Chesapeake Regional Association of Student Councils, which represents county public school students, now goes to Gov. Larry Hogan. With all schools closed to in-person classes and events since March because of the coronavirus, student council members voted by mail.
The student position is the last remaining appointed position on the board. All other board members will be elected after November, completing a transition that began two years ago. Candidates in three districts will go before voters in the June 2 primary.
Governors consistently appointed students’ choice to the board.
Smith will serve as the student member for the 2020 to 2021 school year. Anne Arundel County is one of the only schools in the country to give its student member full voting rights.
Pushing for change within the school system is not new to Smith.
In November, he stood in front of the school board asking that members adopt a policy that requires students who attend the “biased motivated behavior” class to write an apology letter. In the 2018 to 2019 school year, the school district saw the highest amount of “biased motivated behavior” incidents with 244 reports.
Ahead of the online debate, Smith explained his work as president of the youth chapter for the county’s NAACP is a move forward but that he wants to enact change from the board as well.
While he was campaigning, Smith said he was “running to engage, empower and elevate every student.”
Smith is a student in the International Baccalaureate and Project Lead the Way. He also plays baseball and runs indoor track.
Smith would begin on July 1. He would succeed current student board member, Rida Alvi of Annapolis High. Alvi’s one-year term ends in June.
The other two finalists running for the seat were Connor Curran of Old Mill High and Princess Merritt of Meade High.