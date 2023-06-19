Southern High students shows ‘Soco’ spirit by donating $6,000 to Anne Arundel Medical Center NICU

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Pictured (left to right 1st row) Angela Hopkins, Principal Southern High School, Dr. Monica Jones, Chair of Luminis Health Women's and Children's services, Elizabeth Gross, Vice President Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center Foundation, Brenna Kadjeski, Southern HS Stroller Rollers, and a member of the NICU staff. (2nd row) Hunter Tippett, Southern HS Stroller Rollers, and members of the NICU staff. (3rd row) Kaitlyn Bullock, President Southern HS National Honors Society, Lexi Painter, Vice President Southern HS National Honors Society, and Lacie Hurst, Southern HS Stroller Rollers. (4th row) Deb Curdts, Co-Advisor Southern National Honor Society, Dr. Stacy Eckels, Advisor, South County's Future Farmers of America Chapter, and Amika McPherson, Assistant Principal Southern High School. Representatives from Southern High School’s National Honor Society (NHS) and South County's Future Farmers of America Chapter (MDFFA), presented donations of $6,000 and 28 blankets to Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center’s “Teddy’s Place” (NICU) Frank Family Birth Center. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

In 2017, Brenna Kadjeski learned she would become the big sister to twin baby girls.

An ultrasound revealed the babies were monoamniotic meaning they share the same amniotic sac within their mother’s uterus. Because of this rare condition, Kadjeski’s mother had to undergo extra screenings at Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center to monitor the high-risk pregancy. Mono twins, as they’re called, are typically delivered prematurely and kept under observation by doctors in a neonatal intensive care unit until they are given the clear to go home.

“I went to the NICU almost every day to see my sisters and the kind of work that the people did at the NICU for the kids, not even just my siblings, was just something I had never really seen before it was so hands-on,” said Kadjeski, a rising senior at Southern High School.

At one point during her sisters’ stay, the nurses put on a photo shoot, sending the images of the newborns to Kadjeski’s family.

“They put in the extra work that just made kind of the whole experience just feels like home away from home for all of us since we were there so much,” Kadjeski said. “To see the work that went into [the care of their babies] was just amazing to see. My family and I wanted to give back to them.”

In March, Kadjeski, a 17-year-old National Honor Society student, organized the “Stroller Roller” fundraiser which included a 3-kilometer walk , run and jog and a bake sale with baby themed treats

Along with her two fellow honor society members, recent graduate Hunter Tippett and rising senior Lacie Hurst, Kadjeski raised about $6,000 in donations, and drew support from all over South County.

Local restaurants and businesses like Peake Construction gave what they could to support whether it was monetary donations, sponsorships or just advertising in their facilities.

“We wanted to reach out to businesses [because] a lot of these people have grown up in South County. A lot of people went to Southern High School and they’re always looking to help kind of help the community in a sense,” she said.

Debra Curdts, the advisor for the National Honor Society, said that one of the reasons that made her take the job at Southern High School was the sense of community — known colloquially as “Soco”, which reminded her of her home state of Nebraska.

“There’s just a sense of pride and identity to that,” she said. “[Kadjeski, Tippett, and Hurst] bring the good to the table and it just keeps your heart full of hope for the future.”

In addition to the $6,000 donated to the NICU, Southern High School’s Future Farmers of America chapter joined the effort by donating 28 baby blankets made from recycled fabric. Kaitlyn Bullock, the president of Future Farmers of America, said they received the material from the Maryland Future Farmers of America to make these blankets and were waiting for the “right chance” to donate them.

“When I think about it, there’s really a lot more we could do,” she said. “When we look at what NHS did, they should be getting more of the spotlight than us because they just went above and beyond.”

Some of the 28 blamkets made for "Teddy's Place" (NICU) Frank Family Birth Center. Representatives from Southern High School’s National Honor Society (NHS) and South County's Future Farmers of America Chapter (MDFFA), presented donations of $6,000 and 28 blankets to Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center’s “Teddy’s Place” (NICU) Frank Family Birth Center. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

Both donations were presented to Luminis Health Thursday afternoon and will be put towards providing lodging for families who travel for the hospital ’s neonatal services, according to Monica Jones, chair of Luminis Health Women’s and Children’s Services. The blankets will be put in the care units for the children in the NICU.

The donation will also help pay for educational materials about how to take care of children when they arrive home.

Jones said meeting Kadjeski and her group of Southern high students was “the highlight of [her] day.”

“[This] is an example of how this community has supported Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center, an important resource for this area,” she said. “The fact that the community shows its support and shows it at such a young age, we can’t be more thrilled.”