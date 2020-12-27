As St. John’s plans to bring students back, it’s unclear where Naval Academy will house mids who were at the college

St. John’s College plans to bring its students back for the spring semester, likely indicating the Naval Academy will not house midshipmen there.
The Naval Academy and St. John’s signed a contract in August allowing the Naval Academy to host midshipmen in its dormitories in the fall. The contract had an option to renew until Dec. 31. With St. John’s aiming to bring back its students, it is unlikely the Naval Academy will be able to rent out dormitory space again.
It is not clear yet if the Naval Academy will need extra space to house midshipmen. The academy typically houses all midshipmen in Bancroft Hall, but during the fall semester, a section of the dormitory was used for midshipmen who needed to isolate due to COVID-19.
The Naval Academy is planning to have midshipmen return to campus in January with the first day of classes on Jan. 19. Midshipmen will arrive back to campus over a two to three week period.
Returning midshipmen will go through a restriction of movement period, with the first week of classes online in order to allow for it.
A spokesperson for the Naval Academy did not have an update on the institution’s spring semester housing plans.
St. John’s has not made a decision on whether students will return to campus. According to the college’s COVID-19 dashboard, the school is in an orange zone, meaning it is monitoring rising COVID-19 levels and is considering delaying the start of school by two to three weeks. The school is also considering 100% online classes or having no visitors in dorms, as part of the orange level.
If students do return to campus, they, along with faculty and staff, will be tested weekly, according to a Nov. 19 letter from St. John’s College President Pano Kanelos. Students will also be housed in rooms by themselves.
“The efficacy of our plan will ultimately rest on the cooperation of all members of our community,” Kanelos wrote in the letter. “We have been very encouraged by the responsible examples set by those Johnnies currently residing in Annapolis and those who have spent time on our campus during the fall.”
Students were asked to fill out a survey, due Dec. 1, to let St. John’s know about their interest in returning. The college planned to use the result to help format its spring semester plans.