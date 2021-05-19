Voting rights champion Stacey Abrams to give commencement address at Bowie State

Stacey Abrams, the voting rights champion from Georgia, will address about 700 Bowie State University graduates and their families Friday at the spring commencement.
Abrams is an outspoken advocate for the expansion of voter access and widely credited with increasing voter turnout in Georgia in the 2020 presidential election, as well as in the state’s 2020–21 U.S. Senate election and special election.
The ceremony also will recognize Major Riddick Jr., who will receive the university’s Presidential Medal of Excellence. Riddick was appointed as chief of staff by Gov. Parris N. Glendening in the 1990s, making him the first African-American to serve as the Maryland governor’s chief of staff. He also helped establish an economic development partnership between Bowie State and Prince George’s County, while serving as the county’s chief administrative officer.
This year’s commencement ceremony will be a hybrid, with in-person attendance for graduates at at Bulldog Stadium on the campus in Bowie, with online viewing for others at bowiestate.edu/commencement. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m.
Abrams was the nation’s first African-American female major-party gubernatorial nominee when she ran as the Democratic candidate in the 2018 Georgia governor’s race, winning more votes, at the time, than any Democrat in state history. She lost the election to Republican .... and raised questions about the role of obstacles to voting in deciding the race.
Since then, she has become a national advocate, making made history in 2019 as the first African-American woman to deliver a response to the State of the Union address. She is the author of two New York Times-bestselling books, “Our Time Is Now” and “Lead from the Outside.”
She started Fair Fight Action to ensure every American has a voice in our election system, Fair Count to ensure accuracy in the 2020 Census and the Southern Economic Advancement Project, a public policy initiative to broaden economic power and build equity in the South.
Bowie State University is part of the state’s network of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Late last year, it received a $25 million gift from philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott, marking the largest single private donation in the university’s history.