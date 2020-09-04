xml:space="preserve">
Naval Academy midshipmen begin moving into St. John’s over weekend

Heather Mongilio
By
Capital Gazette
Sep 04, 2020 2:44 PM
Midshipmen in the 4th Battalion began moving into St. John’s College dormitories Friday as part of the Naval Academy’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Typically, all midshipmen would live at Bancroft Hall at the academy. Due to COVID-19, the academy set aside 130 rooms for midshipmen who tested positive or needed to be isolated, requiring the school to find additional rooms for the fall semester.

Advertisement

The academy and neighbor St. John’s College entered a partnership on Aug. 21 to allow midshipmen to use rooms at the college. St. John’s College converted to remote learning for the fall semester.

The contract, funded through Navy-appropriated funds, will run through December and allow the academy to use eight dormitory buildings, according to a news release from the academy.
Advertisement

The students moving to the dormitories will be from the 16th and 18th companies, as well as from the 17th, 19th and 20th companies, which are part of the 4th Battalion.

Midshipmen will move in Friday through Sunday.

The midshipmen at St. John’s will abide by the same rules and regulations as midshipmen in Bancroft Hall, which includes having watch schedules.

Midshipmen who live at St. John’s will not be allowed to have visitors, including from the brigade, and they will not be allowed to go into downtown Annapolis, as the midshipmen do not have town liberty.

Midshipmen will be fed at King Hall, with a coffee/snack kiosk in the works for those at St. John’s. Food delivery will be allowed.

