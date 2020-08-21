Naval Academy, St. Johns in talks over housing for midshipmen

St. John’s College and the Naval Academy are in discussions over the academy’s fall housing needs.
Located across the street from the academy, St. John’s could provide some of the dorm space needed for around 500 midshipmen, mostly sophomores, being spread out to follow social distancing guidelines.
The academy is looking at several alternatives, Cmdr. Alana Garas, an academy spokeswoman, wrote in an email. The academy’s goal is to have all midshipmen reside in the Annapolis area.
Currently, the academy is working to bring back all of the roughly 5,000 members of the Brigade of Midshipmen, a process that will be staggered until mid-September. Classes started Wednesday.
Typically all midshipmen stay in Bancroft Hall, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, some of the space in the dormitory is being used as isolation spaces for midshipmen who are positive for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, or for those who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and need to be quarantined.
St. John’s announced on July 31 that it would move to online-only classes this fall, said Michael O’Connor, director of strategic communications and marketing, in an email.
It was after the decision to move to online-only instruction that the college and the Naval Academy started discussions about housing, O’Connor said.
The two schools can be considered friendly rivals, at least when it comes to the annual croquet match between the two Annapolis colleges. The game was canceled this year because of the pandemic.
“These discussions are ongoing, but we obviously want to be a good neighbor to an institution with which we have a historic relationship, so we are taking this possibility very seriously,” O’Connor wrote in his email.
He declines to further elaborate on the discussions between the academy and St. John’s. The Naval Academy also could not not provide any updates on the discussions, Garas wrote in an email.