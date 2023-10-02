St. John’s College in Annapolis completes $13.75M renovation of Mellon Hall

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

St. John’s College in Annapolis completed its $13.75 million renovation of Mellon Hall, the campus’s largest building, last week.

Located on the private liberal arts college’s lower campus, the building serves as St. John’s’ main classroom facility. With the renovation, unveiled at a Friday ribbon-cutting, Mellon Hall now includes science laboratories, art studios, tutor faculty offices and a 600-seat auditorium.

“This was a very important project for us,” said Sara Luell, director of communications for St. John’s. “Mellon Hall is our workhorse for the campus.”

The school said the project, which began in late winter, “transforms, and reestablishes the historic, multipurpose building as the academic, social, and creative heart of the Annapolis campus.”

A terrace has turned Mellon Hall’s front entrance into a daytime-activity and gathering area, which can also accommodate events. The terrace will eventually be joined by additional outdoor seating as part of the Campbell Hall renovation, scheduled for 2023-24.

“What’s been cool about this renovation is that we took space that was underutilized,” Luell said. “The backstage was storage mostly, and now it’s a black-box studio theater, along with a rehearsal room for the students.”

As of spring 2023, when Mellon Hall started to be reopened to the public, the building gained a new commons area, an acoustically enhanced conversation room that adds 50 seats, places to gather and study, and space for music and the arts. The school said it was also able to preserve some of the signature design elements of famed architect Richard Neutra, such as its expansive glass exposure that the original architect used to connect indoor and outside spaces.

Mellon Hall is one of the few remaining Neutra creations on the East Coast. Neutra envisioned it to be a creative hub of campus life, but the building offered limited space for arts and music, according to the St. John’s website.

In July, the college announced raising over $326 million during its Freeing Minds campaign, aimed at fundraising for campus renovations and more financial aid.

In fiscal year 2022, the school provided more than $9 million in institutional grants and scholarships for student financial aid, which is expected to increase with the additional Free Minds funding.

Launching in 2018, Free Minds is the college’s most successful campaign, according to a a news release. The goal was to shift the college from a tuition-based model to a philanthropic one.

Undergraduate tuition is $37,842 during the 2023–24 academic year. Enrollment at the Annapolis campus in fall 2022 was 465 undergraduate and 81 graduate students.