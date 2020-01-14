The St. Anne’s School of Annapolis announced the next head of school, who has a background in education and research, to begin July 1, 2020, according to a press release.
Andrea Weiss was selected after a nationwide search to help serve students from age two to eighth grade. She said that the school is in the right position for growth, a task she hopes to achieve.
“St. Anne’s is poised for growth. The academic program is strong and the values of the school are there. I feel like it is ready to be pushed to the next level,” Weiss said.
To do that, Weiss plans on collaboration between the faculty, the parent community and the board of trustees.
St. Anne’s, a co-educational and independent Episcopal school located on Arundel on the Bay Road, is known for using an academic approach in a “positive community governed by effective management and expertise in developmental awareness to create a learning environment,” according to the school’s statement. Weiss talked about brain development and research around the mind and education.
She said that the research ideas around learning can be directly applied to St. Anne’s because the school utilizes design labs that incorporate skills like critical thinking.
Before joining St. Anne’s, Weiss was the interim head of school and director of innovation and learning at the Congressional School in Virginia. When it comes to education, she said that students learn the best when they are motivated and engaged.
“The question then becomes, how do we best motivate and engage our students, recognizing that what they are learning today may not be all that is necessary for them as we move forward," she said. As a way to prepare students best for a changing job landscape, Weiss said that students should learn how to think critically.
“What we have to do is prepare our students to be thoughtful, critical thinkers,” she said.
In December, Weiss visited the campus and met with students, faculty and parents.
She was selected after a nationwide process by the school’s board of trustees and assistance from a consultation company. A member of the search committee said that they looked for “an academic leader who has the personal character, dynamic leadership, and devotion," said Kate McGregor Dent.
In general, Weiss said she plans on developing the school more because it has a good structure.
“There is not an element that is missing, it is just being able to build it up,” she said. “I am just thrilled to be part of this vibrant community and I can’t wait to get started and really explore Annapolis.”
Weiss has experience in topics like design thinking, artificial intelligence and other STEM-related fields, and done research on faculty professional development, motivation and engagement in classes focused on math. She has almost 20 years of experience in educational leadership and worked as the chief information officer for a technology company and co-chair of a STEM and arts council.
The president of the board of trustees said that Weiss’ innovation makes her qualified for the position.
“We are thrilled to have Andrea Weiss lead St. Anne’s School as we continue to grow and serve the greater community,” said Kristy Myers in a statement.
St. Anne’s was separately incorporated from St. Anne’s parish in 1994 and has a 10-acre campus. Lisa Nagel, the current head of school, is moving from St. Anne’s to serve as the head of school at the Duke School in Durham North Carolina.