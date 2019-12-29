For a year, a Crofton parent spent thousands of dollars and watched her daughter struggle in school.
Alison Hamilton, an advocate for students with disabilities and support group organizer, pushed Anne Arundel’s school system to transfer her daughter Leah to another school that would better fit her needs.
“It was extremely frustrating to watch my daughter fall apart while the process ground on,” Hamilton said in an email.
Throughout her daughter’s sixth grade school year, Hamilton attended several meetings with the school system to address how the school could not properly address a plan that sets up goals and services for students with disabilities, called an IEP, or an Individualized Education Program.
In the aftermath of the death of Bowen Levy, a student who died in November after he choked on a glove at Central Special School in Edgewater, The Capital conducted interviews with parents of students with special needs in the school system about securing resources and services for their children.
Levy’s parents said the school system broke a written promise, his IEP. Despite meeting with the school in 2016 to go over supervision details, the specialty school did not have the one-on-one aide at the start of this school year, the family said, as was outlined by his plan.
For the 2019 to 2020 school year, the district supports 9,433 IEP plans and 5,171 section 504 plans, which provide academic accommodations for students with disabilities, said Bob Mosier, Anne Arundel County Public School system’s spokesman.
The school system denied requests for interviews with Special Education Director Bobbi Pedrick and would not answer additional questions regarding special education in the district.
For students to receive special education services, they go through an evaluation process that involves information such as parent input, observations and other “classroom-based assessments,” according to the school district’s website. If students are eligible, they can receive an Individualized Education Program.
“It is a contract between the school system and the family that this is what they will provide for the child to progress academically and functionally in school,” said Margaret McLaughlin, a professor at the University of Maryland and part of the college’s department of Counseling, Higher Education and Special Education.
Making the plan work for students
Plans can review the disabilities that impact learning, educational performance, annual goals, specific services (including details like location and frequency), measurements for progress, supplementary services or aids, approaches like positive behavioral interventions or support as a way to address behavior, language needs and other resources or assistance, according to Disability Rights Maryland handbook.
The individualized education program was established under federal law, Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), which helped establish the rights of children with disabilities to receive free and appropriate education.
These plans can be based off the Maryland State Department of Education’s template and is decided by the child’s team, made up of parents, school officials and others with background or expert knowledge.
The plan is essentially a written agreement by the team to describe the “special education and related services for a student with a disability,” according to the state department.
Since the plan is detailed and at times, complex, parents and school officials may meet multiple times in order to fully establish the IEP, and from there can meet yearly or however many times the team requests.
Through these meetings, parents like Hamilton have run into challenges so much so that some have decided to leave the Anne Arundel Public School system because they felt their children were not receiving enough support from the school system.
But it is not uncommon for an IEP team to disagree.
Members of the team could disagree over the identified disability, the types of services needed and the placement of the child, for example, said Leslie Margolis, the managing attorney of Disability Rights Maryland.
“In terms of how disagreements can be resolved, often they may be resolved at the IEP level, depending on the team and the parents relationship with the team,” Margolis said.
In her role as an attorney, Margolis said the main priority is to come to a resolution.
“The goal is to try to resolve things at the lowest level. A lot of this is about relationships and what happens when relationships break down,” she said.
When she attends IEP meetings, Margolis said a lot of the problem is miscommunication and she reframes issues so that the parents and the school system can come to an agreement.
Disability Rights Maryland has had recent involvement with the county school system, she said. In general, the agency provides legal services and trainings while also conducting investigations into abuse and neglect.
Fighting for ‘appropriate’ accommodations
Linda and Greg Bailey, were averse to their children attending Central Special after hearing about the lack of implementation for certain services, like one-on-one aides. The Baileys toured Central Special on behalf of their son and decided he would not attend the school due to multiple “red flags."
The Baileys said they didn’t believe the school’s hygienic protocols as rigorous as their son needed and they had safety concerns.
Since they toured the school in 2016, the Baileys wrote appeal letters to Superintendent George Arlotto each year asking that their son not attend his neighborhood school, Central Special.
“We will go as far as we need because he is never going to go there,” Linda Bailey said.
Hamilton said she had to make a compelling argument for why her daughter should be taken out of the public school system and placed into a ‘nonpublic placement’ or a private school.
Hamilton’s daughter has autism and has received special education services since she was 2. Up until middle school, Hamilton considered her daughter’s schooling to be appropriate.
But before her daughter started sixth grade Hamilton grew worried.
“I had a list of concerns at the transitional meeting, and they said it would be fine. Everything I was concerned about came true and then some — she fell apart,” she said.
So Hamilton spent the rest of the year attending meetings to argue on behalf of moving her daughter to another school. To do so, she had to show that her daughter’s current school placement was not “appropriate," and that other public schools in the county would not properly service her daughter either, Hamilton said.
Hamilton decided to bring in an attorney to help make a case for her daughter.
“I divided the $5,000 retainer by the number of years Leah had left in the public school system, and when I looked at it from that standpoint, it felt like a reasonable investment to make sure she got an education that met her needs," Hamilton said in an email.
Throughout the entire placement discussions, Hamilton said her daughter became disruptive as a way to be taken out of class. Though it took a year of meetings, the school system worked with Hamilton to find a better placement that could accommodate her daughter’s needs.
“I had way more productive IEP meetings than I had rough ones,” she explained.
Her daughter now attends St. Elizabeth School in Baltimore, and she said that though there are still “rough patches," her school team works to help.
“When she left her public placement, she was in crisis — in her old classroom, she wasn’t even able to acknowledge a classmate she had attended elementary school with for years,” Hamilton said.
“Months later, I was at St. Elizabeth at the end of the day and watched her at dismissal, saying goodbye to other students and reminding them which buses they belonged on. The difference was dramatic."