Spalding High School principal and assistant principal fired, announcement sent to families

Spalding High has fired its principal and vice-principal, the private school in Severn announced Thursday.
Principal Amy Cannon and Assistant Principal of Academics Nicholas Hondrum were removed from school leadership, school President Kathleen Mahar wrote in an email to families.
She stated that the two were in “violation of school and Archdiocesan administrative policy,” but did not offer any additional explanation.
The announcement comes two weeks after the Catholic private school reopened its doors for the fall start of the school year. Part of the Archdiocese of Baltimore, the school is relying on a hybrid model on a rotating basis that allows for a half the students to enter the building while the rest learn from home.
With the two top school officials removed from staff, Mahar wrote in the letter that she will take up the responsibility as principal until the position is refilled. Three other school officials will assume more responsibilities as well.
Assistant Principal for Student Affairs Kaycie Bowen will fill in as assistant principal of academics. Athletic Director Jeff Parsons will serve as the interim assistant principal of student affairs with William Weber, an assistant principal, according to the announcement.
“While we regret to inform you of this news, we appreciate your cooperation and support in following our COVID safety protocols which have enabled us to create a safe environment for blended learning,” Mahar stated.
“Thank you for your patience, prayers and understanding during this period of transition.”
A spokesperson for archdiocese schools declined to comment, calling the move a personnel issue.
This story will be updated.