Two Archbishop Spalding High students test positive for coronavirus; private school pivots to online learning through Friday

Two Archbishop Spalding High School students tested positive for the coronavirus a weekend after students had an “off-campus social gathering,” according to a letter sent to families of the private school in Severn on Wednesday.
The school will pivot to online learning for Thursday through Friday to do contact tracing after receiving guidance from the Archdiocese of Baltimore. The school also reached out to the county health department for follow-up guidance and procedures, the letter signed by President Kathleen Mahar reads.
“We strongly encourage parents to talk to their children to determine if they attended these gatherings and to then monitor their health and symptoms closely. Families, please know that self-reporting ensures the health and safety of your children as well as the safety of our community,” Mahar wrote in the letter.
In response to the two confirmed cases, the school moved to online learning to ensure the health and safety of the school community, said officials from the Archdiocese of Baltimore.
“The health and safety of all members of our school communities is our top priority. The decision to move to virtual instruction for the remainder of the week was made out of an abundance of caution. Our extensive planning and preparation for both in-person and remote learning gives us the flexibility to shift between the two modes of instruction as needed.”
The school was informed that students had a social gathering Friday and Saturday.
Earlier this week, the county health officer confirmed a case at a private school but would not disclose the name of the school, citing privacy health laws.