The CDC changed its social distancing guidelines. Anne Arundel public schools will discuss what that means Tuesday.

But now the CDC says elementary schoolers only need to be three feet apart no matter how much COVID-19 is spreading in the community. For older students who are more likely to spread the respiratory illness, they only need three feet of distance as long as spread in the community is not high. If spread is high and if dividing into co-horts, as AACPS has done already, isn’t possible, students should be 6 feet apart, the CDC said.