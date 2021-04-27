In a serious debate, student candidates Anne Arundel for school board share a moment of fun

Three juniors vying to represent students on the Anne Arundel County school board discussed school resource officers, mental health and how to proceed after a year of learning disrupted by COVID-19 during a virtual debate Monday night.
During an 90 minutesof serious discussion, the three candidates got one “brain break” of a question from Beckett Hummer, Chesapeake Regional Association of Student Councils secretary of education: what is your favorite streaming service and what are you watching?
Fletcher Port of Severna Park High School picked Hulu with Live TV, which he said he uses to watch shows and football. He supports the Eagles but is cognizant of their performance lately.
“I know they’re not a good team,” he said.
Bunmi Omisore of Arundel High said HBO Max is the best. She has been watching “Batman: The Animated Series” there, though she also enjoys streaming Dickensian tales from BBC on Amazon Prime.
Natalie Smith of Broadneck High said she agrees that HBO Max might be the best, but her favorite is Netflix which has both “Avatar: The Last Airbender” and “The Legend of Korra.”
Omisore is also a fan of Airbender and said she would need to talk with Smith afterward about the show. Port asked for show suggestions, saying he was looking for something while he waited for a new season of Outer Banks to premiere.
“I really do need to get you on some more shows,” Omisore said.
It was a peek into the social life students have led for the past year-plus: separated physically but connected virtually.
The debate itself was streamed live on YouTube.
Delegates from public schools around the county will vote for one of the three candidates by mail in the coming weeks. Ballots were sent out last week, and are due back postmarked by May 5. Ballots will be counted from May 10-14. The winner’s name will be forwarded to Gov. Larry Hogan, who appoints the student member.
Anne Arundel is one of the only counties in the nation that give full voting rights to the student member, and it is the only remaining appointed position after a transition to an elected board over the last few years.
When asked about their top three priorities, Smith said she would focus on equitable representation on a school-to-school basis, participation of students and collaboration with others.
Omisore said she would like to get activity buses so students who need transportation home after after-school activities. She also wants more people of color to write and share their experiences in schools, and she wants to put mental health and neurodiversity in the forefront, she said. Port would keep an eye on student workload as learners return to physical classrooms and keep a focus on mental health.
The students were also asked what where they would increase spending.
Smith said positions that support students’ mental health. Ominore said she would invest in professional development to help teachers recognize small signs of neurodiverse conditions such as ADHD and autism, so that they can know about that person’s learning differences as early as possible.
Fletcher would expand the college career center at Severna Park High School to every high school in the county, so students can research future careers and feel like their interests are a priority.
The students were in agreement about the need for more mental health support and the need to have classes that reflect diverse perspectives and the achievements of people of color and members of the LGBTQ community.
When asked about school resource officers, Anne Arundel County Police Department officers stationed in schools, Omisore said she doesn’t think the officers should be in an educational setting, though she would like to hear from other students on the complex topic.
“School resource they often do not make a lot different students in our system feel more safe, they make us feel less safe, and that’s something to consider,” Omisore said. “If our biggest issue when it comes to having school resource officers is school shootings then that’s an issue as well.”
Omisore is Black and said she thinks other students of color can relate. She said the system should focus instead on restorative justice. One example would be the use of small group discussions in which disagreements can be mediated and offenders can take responsibility for harm.
Port said SROs are important because they would intervene in the event of a mass shooting. If they pull out SROs there needs to be a second line of defense, he said.
“We are about to go back to schools, that brings into consideration school shootings,” he said.
Smith said she wants to hear input from more students on the issue.
Latest Education
“When it comes to the problem of school shooting in our country SROs can be helpful, however when it comes to issues like the school to prison pipeline, there are studies done that show SROs do contribute to that,” Smith said. “I would have to set aside my own beliefs and find out what would the students really want.”