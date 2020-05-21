Anne Arundel Board of Education votes to continue with cell tower project proposal at Shady Side Elementary

The Anne Arundel Board of Education voted to approve the proposed Shady Side Elementary cellphone tower project at Wednesday night’s online meeting.
The board heard public testimony both in support and in opposition of the proposed project.
Residents in support cited needs for better cell reception, especially to call 911 or for other emergencies, as well as better internet connection for online learning.
Others cited issue with potential health risks, alternative uses like outdoor centers and safety of students and staff within the school building.
The board also reviewed four other alternative sites presented by the county executive’s administration.
Since January, the county looked at four locations as alternatives to the elementary school, which were at Shadyside Park, Jack Creek Park, a boat launch site, a dredge site, as well as the elementary school, according to site documents.
After an analysis of the sites, county officials considered Jack Creek Park and Shadyside Park to be the “most viable," in a statement read out during the meeting.
But the two sites are protected land and would require additional cost, time and labor and for those reasons the county would not pursue the sites.
The board voted 6-2, with an absence from school board member Eric Grannon, to move forward with the project at the elementary school.
Two board members, Vice President Melissa Ellis and Dana Schallheim, voted against removing previous halts made by the board.
“I sympathize with the community that may need better service but I don’t believe I can be convinced that there are no other pieces of land in the area that would work for the cellphone tower,” Ellis said.
Schallheim said she opposes being in the “elecommunications business and also questioned why the board was discussing the contract instead of focusing on the coronavirus pandemic.
Student school board member Rida Alvi said the decision was a difficult one but that students need better access to engage online. Even so, she pointed out that the school board should focus on education.
“In the future, I hope we can move away from putting these kinds of decisions on the backs of school board members,” she said.
School board members also voted and approved a forest conservation easement plan to protect an area of the Shady Side Elementary site. The plan is part of the permit approval process, according to school system documents.
The cellphone tower debate has been brought to the school board before. Milestone Communications, a wireless infrastructure company, has had a contract to install cell towers, lease space and share revenues with the school system since 2012, according to school system documents.
Several towers have been put up at other schools, but the small property at Shady Side Elementary has prompted controversy from the start of the project’s discussion in 2017.
After controversy around it, the board had paused the project in December 2018 and a month later County Executive Steuart Pittman said his administration would look for other locations that could host the cellphone tower.
The school board also reviewed Wednesday night a proposal for a new cellphone tower at Chesapeake High School, located on the Pasadena peninsula.
Similar to the comments made by the public during the Shady Side Elementary School presentation, people offered support and opposition to the high school tower.
At school board member’s Terry Gilleland motion, the board voted to push back discussion on the proposal to the June 17 meeting for the public to have more time to review information provided by Milestone.
Towers have been built at Broadneck High School, Annapolis Middle School, Corkran Middle School, the Center of Applied Technology North, Hebron-Harman Elementary School, Magothy Middle and Severn Middle complex. A tower was also built at the school system’s central office.
In other news the board:
- Received updates from Superintendent George Arlotto on student engagement. According to Arlotto, 1,165 students are still not engaged — including over 570 elementary school students and 74 students at development center sites. For the elementary school students, the school system has sent out paper packets. Though 74 special education students are not engaged online, they are receiving education in a different manner, Arlotto said.
- Approved policies on educational equity and board member ethics and conduct.