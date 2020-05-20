Anne Arundel Board of Education will review Shady Side Elementary cell tower project, public plans protest

The Anne Arundel Board of Education is set to discuss the controversial Shady Side Elementary cell phone tower project at Wednesday night’s meeting.
In January, County Executive Steuart Pittman said his administration would look for other locations that could host the cellphone tower after public dispute between the need for better cell service on the Shady Side peninsula and parents’ concerns about the potential health risks.
The discussion is part of another addition to a long term discussion on the project since 2017 on the proposed project.
School board members will review alternative sites, proposed by the county.
Since January, the county looked at five locations at Shadyside Park, Jack Creek Park, a boat launch site, a dredge site as well as the elementary school, according to site documents.
The agenda item has generated concern among some members of the school community.
The organization, South Arundel Citizens for Responsible Development, calls for the board to put aside the project discussion until the pandemic slows down.
Mike Shay, the president of the community group, said the school board should be focusing efforts elsewhere.
“It is a tough issue for the community and shouldn’t be taken up while we have the marginal apparatus of government during this pandemic when we should be focusing on teaching children,” Shay said.
The group plans on protesting the school board’s decision to add the proposal to the agenda for the evening meeting. Members of the group will head to the school system’s central office off Riva Road on Wednesday to protest the online meeting.
“It is incredible that any board or decision making body is focused on anything beyond e-learning or contingency plan for the summer,” said Linda Nguyen, a parent at Shady Side Elementary and member of the group.
In response to the criticism, President Michelle Corkadel said the school board must still continue to address emergency management and other obligations.
“We recognize that we are in a virtual environment for many more months to come, with schools under phase 3 in the Reopen Maryland plan, and with no suggestion of change,” Corkadel said.
“We have to move forward with normal business to operate our schools.”
Corkadel said that the board will hear public testimony before discussing the project. Public comment will be accepted via email or dropped off at the Parham Building by 12 p.m. on Wednesday.
Members of the community group opposing the cellphone tower project said they were also concerned about public input. Nguyen said the public cannot react to discussions like people had done before the virus forced meetings to go online.
“People who had arrived to make public comment had the ability to say something in reaction... we are not able to do that with canned public testimony prior to a meeting,” she said.
Even so, Corkadel said participation in online meetings seems to be higher than before and she is excited to see public interest in education.
After the board hears public comment and reviews the information presented by the county and school system, school board members could decide next steps with the cellphone tower project through actions like a vote or a motion.
The cellphone tower debate has been brought to the school board before. Milestone Communications, a wireless infrastructure company, has had a contract to install cell towers, lease space and share revenues with the school system since 2011.
Several towers have been put up at other schools, but the small property at Shady Side Elementary has prompted controversy from the start of the project.
Before the county offered to look for other locations, the board had paused the project in December 2018.
The company has also presented a proposal for a new cellphone tower at Chesapeake High School, located on the Pasadena peninsula.
Towers have been built at Broadneck High School, Annapolis Middle School, Corkran Middle School, the Center of Applied Technology North, Hebron-Harman Elementary School, Magothy Middle and Severn Middle complex. A tower was also built at the school district’s central office.
The board is also expected to review policies on equity and board member conduct as well as another cellphone tower project at Chesapeake High School.