Anne Arundel Board of Education to hear adjustments to graduation requirements, grades at virtual meeting Wednesday

At Wednesday’s evening meeting, the Anne Arundel Board of Education will hear from Superintendent George Arlotto about grading and graduation requirement changes for county high school seniors.
In order to take into account the lost instructional time and the online learning, both in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the school system has reviewed options to modify graduation requirements, according to a press release.
Previously, county high school seniors expressed concerns about the future of their final year in high school, from prom expectations to graduation.
During the virtual meeting, Arlotto and his administration will present options on Administrative Regulation IIC-RA and graduation requirements. The board also asked that Arlotto and his team go over grading due to school closures.
On Tuesday, the state board of education also waived state graduation tests for this year in response to the pandemic. High school seniors across the state will not need to pass state tests in order to receive a diploma.
The board is also expected to vote on educational specifications for West County Elementary School, a new Old Mill Middle South facility and kindergarten additions.
The board will also accept public comments and can be emailed or dropped off at the Parham Building by 12 p.m. on Wednesday.
Latest Education
The public session will begin at 7 p.m and will be broadcast on AACPS-TV and will also be streamed.