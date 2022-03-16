No more snow days? State approves Anne Arundel schools’ plan to allow virtual learning when roads are impassable

Students in Anne Arundel County can now learn virtually on inclement weather days prompted by snow, wind, rain or other hazardous conditions, logging on at home instead of taking the day off and potentially prolonging the school year.

State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury established standards this year for the use of virtual learning on inclement weather days in the state and asked systems to submit a plan if interested.

Sixteen jurisdictions have done so, including Anne Arundel County. This option is available to school districts that have used up inclement weather days built into their school calendar. After these days run out, districts must add an instruction day for every inclement weather day they have off from school, often requiring districts to cancel other days off or extend the school year to meet the state mandated 180 days of instruction.

The county’s plan was approved Feb. 24, and AACPS can now ask students to work from home on inclement weather days instead of having a day off.

If students don’t log on, they will have an opportunity to make up assignments that were missed, the system says in its plan, which is posted online.

State Sens. Bryan Simonaire, a Pasadena Republican, and Jim Rosapepe, a Democrat who represents Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties, are co-sponsoring a bill, SB 717, that will take the new state policy and turn it into a law.

Simonaire said instead of inclement weather in the winter forcing closures that extend the school year into the summer, jurisdictions can decide to have a virtual day. While it may mean fewer snow days, it will not impact summer activities, he said. The choice is up to local school leaders.

“Each local board can decide what’s best for their location,” he said.

The Maryland State Department of Education and Anne Arundel County Public Schools support the bill.

The bill was approved by the state Senate Wednesday.

AACPS spokesman Bob Mosier said the option gives the system another way to deal with bad weather, which is why the system applied this year and also supports SB 717.

“It offers an opportunity to avoid extending the school year and provides for more uninterrupted instruction for students if a switch occurs,” Mosier said in an email. “At the same time, a switch is not mandated and that affords the opportunity, where possible, to preserve snow days — a great American treasure to the young and young at heart — for students across our county.”

There are 10 students who live in a southern Anne Arundel County community lacking internet connection or cellphone service, according to the county school system plan. Those students will be offered transportation to a nearby location where they can participate in virtual learning. If the weather is so severe it prevents that travel, the students would be able to dial into class using telephone reception, according to the AACPS plan.

The bill includes specifications requested by the state education department to ensure virtual learning on inclement weather days doesn’t damage learning.

“Research across the country has clearly shown that, for the vast majority of students, virtual learning is not an effective form of instruction,” the department said in submitted testimony for SB 717.

Virtual school days will be at least four hours long with attendance taken. There will be a chance to make up any work missed that day, and schools must have a plan for providing devices and internet access, as well as meeting the needs of students with Individualized Education Plans.