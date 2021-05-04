Naval Academy, Navy station in Annapolis could see new sea wall

The Navy is considering a multi-year project to restore seawalls around the Naval Academy and the Navy station across the Severn River, repairing damage as well as preparing for rising seas and storms.
The seawall repair is part of a resiliency plan currently being developed for the Naval Support Activity Annapolis, said Ed Zeigler, director of public affairs for the Naval District Washington.
The resiliency project began in September 2020 and is expected to last 16 months, Zeigler wrote in an email. The resulting plan should address courses of action, with time frames, for land subsidence, sea-level rise, groundwater change, coastal flooding, storm surge and stormwater management at the academy.
The Navy station, which supports the Naval Academy, is considering four options for the seawall. The current seawalls have suffered damage and degradation over the years, according to an environmental report, causing the need for repair.
The Navy has proposed repairing and upgrading the seawall in such a way that it will be resistant to 75-year sea-level rise and 10- to 50-year design storms.
The Navy’s preferred option would use hardened structures that account for 10-year storms and 75-year sea-level rise along the Upper Yard, where the Forrest Sherman Field and Naval Academy cemetery are located, according to the report.
Hardened structures, which would be able to accommodate 50-year storms and 75-year sea-level rise, would be used along the Lower Yard, where most of the Naval Academy is located. These structures would also line the North Severn, where the Naval Support Activity is located.
The construction is likely to happen in phases, and there is a possibility that the structure would have to be adjusted over the years to account for sea-level rise, according to the report.
A second option would use hardened structures along with the same areas, but the ones for the Upper Yard would only handle 10-year storms and 50-year sea-level rise, while the ones for the North Severn area and Lower Yard account for 50-year storms and 50-year sea-level rise.
The other options include making repairs but no upgrades to account for the rising sea level and heavier storms or doing nothing at all, according to the report.
A final environmental report on the project found no significant impacts from the proposed projects, with the option of upgrading the seawall, which would mean replacing some of its parts, providing benefit to the academy and the Naval Support Activity.
It is not clear when one of the options will be selected, Zeigler said.
The final environmental report laid out a potential time frame of 10-20 years for seawall repair. However, it will not be continuous, Zeigler said.
“The installation has over 19,000 linear feet of seawall along its perimeter with the water,” he said in an email. “Different segments of seawall will be restored and/or repaired at different periods of time.”
The phasing, as well as the specific timelines, will depend on the results of the installation resilience plan, as well as funding availability, Zeigler said.