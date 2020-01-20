A week after an in-depth transportation analysis of Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ transportation department and practices, the school board is set to discuss start and dismissal times at the Wednesday night meeting.
The report by consultant Prismatic Services Inc. provided recommendations to improve the operations and processes involved in issues like hiring, contracting and routing.
One of the most highly anticipated results of the report was on the future of school start times.
Survey results of parents from the study showed that 42% of high school parents and 53% of elementary school parents were unsatisfied with the start times. In addition, when asked about moving a later high school start time to 8 a.m., 50% of parents called it a “great/some positive” impact.
The report also cited the American Academy of Pediatrics recommendation to not start middle or high schools before 8:30 a.m.
Along with input from parents, the report reviewed school start time impact on transportation costs, which would potentially have no cost in two scenarios moving the start times. For bus contractors, those costs include materials, equipment, wages for drivers and aides, fuel and maintenance.
Two scenarios presented by the consultant could move elementary schools to 8 a.m. and high schools to 9 a.m., or move elementary schools to 7:30 a.m., high schools to 8:15 a.m. and middle schools to 9 a.m.
Both scenarios could improve the current routing because both examples have fewer runs and less morning mileage. The scenarios would also increase students per bus by either 50, for the first scenario, or 39, for the second, in comparison to the current 33 students per bus.
“While these runs first seem counterintuitive, they are possible because of the current routing inefficiencies in the system and the generally short ride times/mileage of many existing runs,” according to the report.
Despite the scenarios presented, the consultant called this a “leadership decision” that should be made by the Board of Education instead of schools Superintendent George Arlotto’s administration.
Lisa VanBuskirk, chapter leader of the Start School Later Anne Arundel County organization, agreed and said she hopes that the Board of Education will take these scenarios and other possibilities into account.
“I am hoping that we can move forward and have the board direct AACPS to look at those scenarios a little bit further. There may be others out there that are low cost,” she said.
To do this, she believes schools Arlotto’s administration should create a timeline for the board to review while addressing questions like what needs to change in the transportation department and how long it will take to consider changing the start and dismissal times.
“We are at no cost, so what is our timeline for implementation? We are not waiting to get the money,” she said.
But to change school times could cause traffic and schedule conflicts, said Wanda Laielli, who has been a bus driver for the county for three years.
Laielli said she drives not only for county public schools but also private schools, which have later start times.
“I don’t see how that would transition well because of the conflicting timing,” she said.
She also pointed out that a lack of benefits and other challenges for bus drivers makes it hard for contractors to retain enough drivers.
Laielli said bus drivers are important to consider because they have to get students to schools safely and on time.
“A lot of people downplay us. We are the first face that a student sees in the morning. We set the tone as they are going into school,” she said.
The study also acknowledged that the conclusions had shortcomings due to a “lack of occupancy rate data and limited bus count data,” but that occupancy data could be used for new routing.
Previously, the school system viewed the issue in 2014 and in 2016 with surveys and task forces, as was outlined in the report. Together, those surveys received over 12,000 responses.
The school district also compiled an estimate for school start time changes in 2016.
Latest Education
But the $8 million pricetag to change school times “was developed assuming the current operations were already efficient,” according to the report. The consultant could not find supporting evidence that the numbers “were compared or vetted.”