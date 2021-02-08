How will Anne Arundel students’ return to schools work? Superintendent answers school board questions

On March 1, some Anne Arundel County Public Schools students will return to the classroom for the first time in nearly a year.
The launch of hybrid learning was announced last Wednesday, and administrators have been working to set up cohorts of students and figure out how bus routes work when only 24 students can ride on one bus at a time.
Parents responded to a survey which was due Jan. 29 to specify if they wanted their student to participate in hybrid learning. About 39% of elementary students, 36% of middle school students and 34% of high school students have chosen to participate.
Teachers will teach virtually and in-person simultaneously. The students will be broken into groups designated to attend school either on Monday and Tuesday, or on Thursday and Friday. Wednesday will be virtual so the building can be cleaned between groups.
In response to a question from District 3 Board Member Corine Frank about a second chance to respond for those who may have disregarded the survey, Superintendent George Arlotto said that it would be possible in the coming months, but depended on a few factors.
“Right now the answer is no. We have to plan for reopening. We have to put the right number of students in classrooms. We have to put the right number on a bus coming form the right neighborhoods. That is a finely orchestrated dance that has to occur,” he said.
He said once the dust has settled from returning, principals can add more hybrid learners, if there is room for the student in existing cohorts, or if the student needs transportation, if there is space on the bus without exceeding capacity.
Frank also asked about ventilation in schools. Arlotto said they have asked maintenance to do what they can to increase the amount of outside air coming through the systems already in place.
There will be new traffic patterns to learn for parents dropping students off, and schools will use multiple entrances and exits.
Arlotto said if students violate mask-wearing and social distancing rules, they will face the same disciplinary process as they would for other violations of the student code of conduct.
Parents need to go over a screening checklist with students daily to make sure they are feeling well before going to the school building. That includes taking the student’s temperature every day before school to make sure the child does not have a fever.
Each school has an isolation room, in the event that a student starts to show symptoms while at school.
The return to school will be staggered. Elementary schoolers return March 1. On March 8, grades 6, 9 and 12 can return. On March 22, grades 7, 8, 10 and 11 can return.
Arlotto said while elementary students stick with one class, students in middle and high school will need to go to multiple classrooms, and the school will be responsible for tracing contact between people.
Board President Melissa Ellis asked about the staggered return, saying they have reached a point where every week of instruction matters.
Arlotto said one of the reasons they staggered the return is to get a feel for how the building will run with COVID protocols in place. They will need to get a handle on tracing the movements of students between different classes, and watching for possible outbreaks. There is also the unknown.
“We’re sure there’s something we haven’t thought of, because we’ve never reopened before,” he said.
If they need to make changes to the schedule or operations, they can do so before the majority of students return.