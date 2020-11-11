Anne Arundel Board of Education announces a return to virtual meetings as coronavirus cases rise

The Anne Arundel County Board of Education will go back to meeting online next week as the rate of coronavirus cases in the county and state continues to rise, board President Michelle Corkadel announced Wednesday.
The school board started meeting in-person on Oct. 7 but did not allow an audience.
“I am incredibly disappointed that the spike in case numbers we are seeing has forced this decision,” Corkadel said in a statement. “However, we have a duty to do what is in the best interests of our school system, our children, and our employees, and to do so in a manner that allows members to fulfill their obligations to the public that we, as a Board, serve. As is the case with students and school buildings, it is my hope we can resume in-person meetings as soon as possible.”
The case incidence rate, which measures the average number of new cases per 100,000 county residents over a seven-day period, was 9.5 at the Board’s first in-person meeting on Oct. 7. As of Monday, that rate had risen to 21.9.
Per a motion passed by the Board in September, meetings will continue to be held at 6 p.m. through Dec. 2.
The board is continuing to allow limited live public testimony on agenda items at the Nov. 18 meeting and subsequent meetings. It will also continue to accept written testimony on agenda and non-agenda items. Details on those processes will be announced later this week.
Board meetings will continue to be broadcast live on AACPS-TV and AACPS' YouTube channel.