Anne Arundel students offer lessons to county school board on study blocks, lunches

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Several Anne Arundel County parents and students used the Board of Education meeting Wednesday evening to voice concerns and offer solutions to specific school issues.

Usually the public comment portion of Board of Education meetings are not followed by responses from the board or administrators, but Superintendent Mark Bedell and others were noticeably impressed with Wednesday’s student speakers.

Advertisement

“I normally don’t respond to comments, I just sit and listen,” Bedell said. “What I most appreciate are solutions. You all know people tend to complain, complain, complain but never offer solutions. For that I want to say ‘thank you.’”

One of the student speakers was Sukena Kirmani, an eighth grader at Arundel Middle School. Her concern was with the new flex block schedule that has changed from previous years because the county wanted to add more lesson time during the school day.

Advertisement

While the goals of that schedule are reasonable, Sukena said, it takes time away from students seeking academic support, participating in clubs and completing homework throughout the day. The help block for students is currently scheduled right after school, she said.

“A lot of students who either participate in soccer or other after-school activities or whose parents are too busy or for whatever other reason, can’t take advantage of the help time,” she said.

Sukena’s suggestion was to reschedule the help block during one of the three advisory lessons that the students take part in each week. Her plan would place the help block on Wednesday, leaving 82 minutes for social and emotional learning lessons and advisory time.

“Forty-one minutes a week for students could improve academic performance,” she said.

The last speaker during the public comment was a Bridget Long, a student from South River High School. She said school lunches needed to be “fundamentally reformed.”

“What we are asking for is higher-quality school lunches,” she said.

The Evening Sun Daily Get your evening news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

While Long said she believes the system provides a nutritious and balanced meal, but her issue lies in the quality of fruits and other produce. She said the lack of options leads students to shy away from eating meals at school or that students waste more than they consume.

“The lack of meals with balanced nutrition directly affects students concentration and learning,” Long said, “and the lack of an entire meal in the middle of a school day takes an even worse effect on the learning abilities of students.”

Advertisement

Long’s suggested mimicking Montgomery County Public Schools, which created a menu that offers students a variety of fruits and vegetables, many from local farms. The Montgomery school system also has partnered with local chefs to create a variety of entrees that provide students with a more appetizing, balanced meal every day.

Long added that Montgomery County Public School offers these lunches for $2.80, 20 cents less Anne Arundel County charges.

“For some low-income students, school lunches may be the only meal they receive that day, which is why it’s imperative to offer meals that support student success,” she said.

The entire board took in the words from the student speakers and promised to put their issues under advisement.

“I want to thank everyone who came out tonight, but I especially want to thank the students,” said Joanna Bach-Tobin, school board president. “We are tremendously thankful of you and please keep coming.”