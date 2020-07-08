Anne Arundel County Public Schools families nearly split on reopening plans, according to survey results

Survey results of Anne Arundel County Public Schools system showed that families prefer in-person learning in the fall at 49% but a combination of others preferred some incorporation of online learning at 52%.
The survey sent out received responses from 45,120 families with a representation of 79,261 students — represents 79,261 students, according to school officials who updated the Anne Arundel Board of Education on reopening plans Tuesday. Nearly 4% of responses also came from Spanish-speaking families.
Out of the three possible options, 49% preferred in-person learning only, 20% preferred online learning only and 32% preferred a combination.
When it comes to reopening, the four highest priorities were ensuring the disinfecting of schools and buses, preparing to meet social distance requirements, preparing the school system for academic recovery and communicating for the overall reopening process, according to the school officials presentation.
The survey results presented yet another challenge for the school system.
How can schools offer only in-person instruction while maintaining proper social distancing? School board member Candace Antwine, District 1, brought up classroom sizes and overcrowding.
“The only way to appropriately social distance is to have fewer people in the same location. So that is a really difficult question to answer,” Superintendent George Arlotto said.
He offered possible solutions like holding lunch in classes instead of a cafeteria, having students and staff outside more often or decreasing movement around the school.
Committees established to review ranging topics for reopening is also tackling issues like child care concerns or access to technology. For child care services, 75% of families said they either do not need the service or have a plan in place while 25% are still looking for care.
The school system is anticipating a new population of families who may require the services as the country also grapples with child care needs.
“It is the new group of people who are potentially going to need child care based on a model, who traditionally wouldn’t have needed it or they can’t rely on their family because their family is older and compromised in some way,” Deputy Superintendent for Academics & Strategic Initiatives Maureen McMahon said.
Arlotto emphasized that the school system will not be able to provide the perfect solution for all families.
“We, as a school system, will not be able to solve everybody’s child care needs. We have to focus on teaching and learning and health and safety of our students and staff,” Arlotto said.
He said that the child care committee is working to understand the impact left on students, staff and school families.
The school system is reviewing technology needs in case remote learning is still part of the upcoming school year. In particular, the survey asked families if students have access to a device during the day as parents and guardians may need to return to work.
Currently, 76% of families have access at any time with nearly 20% at a reduced access and nearly 5% have minimal or no access.
Out of the 14 committees created, discussions ruled out two models: a split day between morning and afternoon and a rotational schedule. Both models present overwhelming challenges to transportation schedules, school building cleaning and child care, McMahon said.
School board member Dana Schallheim, District 5, asked what models the committees are still reviewing. In response, McMahon and Arlotto went over a possible model of holding two days of in-person instruction and three day remote learning.
The model allows for face-to-face interaction, ability to clean the buildings and time for teachers to work on lesson-planning or office hours, school officials said.
A survey for school system employees has also been sent out.
Overall, it is still difficult to finalize a reopening plan as the school system awaits direction from the state superintendent.
“I’m hoping the state superintendent makes a decision in a very short amount of time – in the next week or so – so that myself and my colleagues around the state can hone in on what our option is going to be,” Arlotto said.
A final reopening decision for the school system is expected to be announced no later than late July and will be submitted to the state superintendent.
In addition to reopening, Arlotto’s administration went over summer programs with early data on enrollment.
Student board member Drake Smith asked about sports, saying that students have brought it up to him with a question of when they can return to the field.
"If a decision is made to go 100% online that decision is going to be made at the state level. If I can't bring (students) together in a classroom -- I'm not going to bring them together on a sports field," Arlotto said.
But the Maryland State Department of Education has looked at waiving certain rules when it comes to governing sports, he said. For example, the number of contests or the schedule of sports may change, depending on what the fall looks like, so students can still come together and play sports.
Also at the meeting, the board passed a motion to put together a committee to research George Fox, who was a superintendent of county public schools, to determine if the school name should be changed.