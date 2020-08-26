Anne Arundel Board of Education to hear about fall semester as schools prepare for online start

Ahead of the next Anne Arundel Board of Education meeting on Wednesday morning, the reopening plan has been published by the school system.
The plan for the start of the 2020 to 2021 school year outlines the system’s approach to online learning, limited in-person instruction for some students, attendance, grading and other areas for a drastically different fall semester.
At the school board meeting, Superintendent George Arlotto and his administration will present on curriculum, equity, student support services and other areas to go over school readiness.
In his reopening message, Arlotto provided background in the decision behind starting the school year online, citing the system took input from county health officials, teachers, staff and families.
“Let’s be clear: There is no perfect solution, no plan that meets the needs of every sector,” Arlotto stated. “At this stage, based on the data and advice of our health and medical experts, opening the school year virtually is the only way to ensure the safest environment for students and staff.”
Though schools will have virtual starts, school officials have discussed resuming limited in-person instruction for students at the Centers for Applied Technology, English Language Learners and special education students at the three specialty centers.
The instruction for some special education students has been criticized by parents of children with disabilities who do not attend the centers.
For special educators, a major concern is safety said Russell Leone, the president of the county teacher’s union.
“I do know that many teachers are opting to continue to teach remotely and service the children that way,” he said, referencing how other school systems across the country have opened up and then shut down again due to the virus.
“We want to make sure that whatever students we have in front of us that not only are they safe but we’re safe with them.”
The reopening plan also dived into schedules for students, an aspect that gave some students better perspective on what to expect this fall.
Camille Carter, a rising senior at North County, said she was at first surprised at the schedule.
“I was really glad they didn’t expect us to jump right back into that time and focus. I was happy they thought about what the students needed,” she said.
For example, the schedule for high school students includes a lunch period and time for clubs and extracurricular activities. Schedules also built in flexible learning time, dependent on individual needs, and teacher office hours.
Overall, teachers were happy to see the reopening plan in detail with set expectations for both teachers and students, Leone said. With that in mind, there are still challenges with schedules.
“It’s going to be a challenge because child care issues are probably going to be more prevalent in the fall for any family trying to make this work, but also for our teachers because our teachers will be teaching,” he said. “They’re not tending to their own kids because they’re tending to their class.”
Class content will also be condensed to make up for shorter class periods, though teachers still plan on providing high quality lessons, Leone said.
The plan also outlines that teachers can decide to instruct from their classrooms, a component at least half of the teachers Leone has heard from will use.
The school system is distributing laptops to teachers as well, Leone said. Throughout this summer, he noted that teachers have stayed plugged into what is happening with schools in a way he hasn’t seen in previous years.
The school board meeting will start at 10 a.m.