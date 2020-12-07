Last appointed Anne Arundel Board of Education members reflect on the accomplishments, challenges they leave behind

Julie Hummer, Eric Grannon, Robert Leib and Terry Gilleland joined the Board of Education in a different world than they leave it.
Keeping schools running during the coronavirus pandemic — be it digitally, in person or a hybrid of both — and a new wave in the fight for racial and economic equity are just two of the challenges they leave behind for new board members.
But the Anne Arundel County Public Schools system is also different in part because of Hummer, Grannon, Leib and Gilleland. After their last meeting Wednesday, the departing members reflected on their time serving on the board and how they feel to be leaving.
Of course, they’re nervous.
For Gilleland, fitting at-risk teachers, staff and family members into the puzzle of returning to in-person learning is something he wished he had more time to solve.
“I feel like I’m leaving not quite done, at least as it relates to that,” Gilleland said.
Leib and Grannon, however, leave wishing a new board will get students back in buildings sooner rather than later.
“We are really penalizing our next generation for a disease that really doesn’t affect them,” Leib said. “We need to really reanalyze how we approach this. I think our leadership at all levels, including me, we haven’t done enough to realize that.”
Another concern for Leib, as well as Hummer, is the experience leaving with them.
Leib spent 25 years working with the school system. Hummer served as a board member for more than five years after a career as a special educator in Virginia. Gilleland was the student member of the board in 1995 and served as board president last year. Robert Silkworth, the incoming District 2 board member, taught him French at North County High School.
“The three of us have very deep ties and knowledge about the school system and all of that knowledge is now gone,” Hummer said. “The other members of the board, while dedicated, do not have the same historical knowledge base. That is a big loss for the board.”
Hummer is proud of the equity policy she helped pass, leading the school system to win the National School Board Association’s Magna Award for educational equity two years in a row. Anne Arundel is the only jurisdiction in Maryland to be honored with the distinction.
She wants new board members to keep putting equity at the forefront of their decisions, and to connect with the county’s schools staff. Having an elected board is always something that has concerned Hummer, so she hopes politics are set aside.
“It’s easy to come into office with preconceived notions,” Hummer said. “I hope they won’t jump to conclusions and are willing to learn and be purposeful in their work.”
Grannon knows he did purposeful work as a board member. He told the board at Wednesday’s meeting that he started out as a college dropout living on welfare. Now, as a single father, he’s worked to make sure his children grow up in a fair school system.
His advocacy kept the valedictorian and salutatorian honors from their proposed erasure two years in a row. He fought and won to get Triple E (Enhancing Elementary Excellence) program budgeted for every elementary school in the county. He helped make sure students with religious obligations could still qualify for perfect attendance.
Now, he wants new board members to be innovative in their actions.
“I don’t think they should have a view that ‘It’s done this way in the past so we should do it this way going forward.’ When I joined, that was a mantra,” Grannon said. “Certainly the pandemic is an example where you can’t rely on past precedent to inform future activities.”
Some of those first actions will be deciding the budget, one Gilleland said will be tight with the impact of the pandemic.
“My colleagues and new members are going to have some difficult decisions,” Gilleland said. “As difficult as it will be, they will do the right thing. They will put students first. They’ve got challenges ahead but I’ll be rooting for them.”