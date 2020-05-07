Anne Arundel high school students to receive satisfactory or no grade for 4th quarter; School year extended to June 18

Anne Arundel County public high school students will be marked as satisfactory for the fourth quarter based on graded online learning assignments, which will boost their GPA, or they’ll receive a “no grade” that won’t count against them.
Students will earn grades on online assignments that will determine whether they receive a “satisfactory” or “no grade.” If they receive a satisfactory for the fourth quarter, their third quarter letter grade will improve by one letter grade, thus increasing their GPA.
If they receive a no grade, their third quarter grade will remain the same, or they will have additional time to complete assignments and earn an S, specifically to help students who have struggled to get online. A timeline to make up that work was not clearly defined during the Anne Arundel County Board of Education meeting Wednesday night.
The school board also voted to extend the current school year, which was set for June 16, until June 18 to make up for lost instructional time of four days and apply for a waiver for another five days that need to be made up. The board previously approved April 28 as an added day.
Despite the vote, school board members voiced concerns and will draft a letter to submit to the state school board.
The temporary grading change was a variation to an option Superintendent George Arlotto presented to the county school board Wednesday night and it was the option that had received the most support from those who wrote testimony to be read during public comment with over 80 letters.
Essential workers in families, stress over college and career, inconsistent internet, online learning struggles, recent lower grades, late nights to turn in assignments were some of the comments heard as the Anne Arundel County Board of Education heard testimony after testimony.
In 128 submitted statements, county school community members from students to teachers, presented their views on grading policy during the virtual meeting.
During the public comment, some parents talked of noticed stress on children as they learn online learning while others urged rewarding students who are able to improve grades. Many of the testimonies were born out of the options presented by Arlotto and his administration worked with grading vendor Power School.
Under the new grading system, which is estimated to cost $7,000 and take a week to program, a student’s final semester grade would be equivalent or higher than their third marking period letter grade.
The original option presented by Arlotto would have provided students with a satisfactory or unsatisfactory in the fourth quarter but School board member Julie Hummer motioned that the option allow students to receive, instead of an unsatisfactory, a No Grade, which has been used in the past for circumstances in which students are not able to finish their work.
“Is this a perfect option? No, there is no such thing. We are facing a global crisis, never before encountered,” Hummer said. “I believe option three is the best option for the most students, and I trust Dr. Arlotto and his team will continue to work with individual students to achieve mastery in their subjects.”
The presented option, among five total, fostered hours long debate between school board members as they questioned the logistics behind each temporary grading system, while also pointing to what is still equitable as not all students have access to the online learning platform.
Before the board’s debate, Arlotto said the number of students still not engaged online is around 2,600 students and 800 households are mailed learning packets as a temporary fix.
School board member Candace Antwine asked about the impact of receiving a no grade for graduating high school seniors. Arlotto acknowledged that county seniors have a limited time when it comes to a final grade and would need to receive direction on how long students can have a No Grade instead of a traditional letter grade.
Still, by the early Thursday morning, Hummer’s option was passed with five votes in support.
Members of the board also aired concerns with the school system’s approach.
School board member Eric Grannon criticized the school system for language used to describe the first option that cost over $300,000 with an extended contract. He said the system’s press release description “was not neutral wording.” He insisted press releases in the future regarding decisions by the school board receive board approval.
Other school board members questioned the way the previous grading policy vote had been communicated with the school community.
School board member Dana Schallheim said she received emails from parents about the grading decision.
Latest Education
“The fact that this wasn’t communicated out and that we had parents confused for three weeks is beyond unacceptable to me. I would kindly suggest we make this information widely known by all our channels,” she said.