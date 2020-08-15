Odenton woman challenges Anne Arundel school board member who deleted Facebook comments on policy

A Facebook interaction involving Dana Schallheim has brought the national discussion of how much public officials can control criticism on their social media to the Anne Arundel County school board.
Schallheim, an elected school board member from Severna Park, blocked a county resident from her Facebook page after she posted a call for comments on grading in the fall semester.
Schallheim used the private page to ask for opinions on Superintendent George Arlotto’s decision to revert to a traditional grading policy for the 2020 to 2021 school year, as part of the fall reopening plan.
“All: I am hearing rumblings in the community that there’s some concern about grading for this fall. If you have an opinion on this topic, please share,” according to a screenshot provided to The Capital.
A Facebook user responded, questioning Schallheim’s intent and pointed out that families were allowed to respond to the reopening plan until July 31, three days before she posted.
Tracy Mathews, an Odenton resident, also commented on the post and said Schallheim deleted her comments and then deleted the entire post. One of Mathews’ comments called out the post as possibly blindsiding the superintendent at the next board meeting. A second reprimanded her for deleting a comment.
“Then I woke up ... and I was completely blocked from commenting,” she said.
Mathews said she wants Schallheim to unblock her.
Schallheim declined to comment.
Mathews reached out to school officials and the Maryland State Department of Education. She said filed a complaint with the Maryland ACLU though the chapter could not confirm it, citing confidentiality.
The ACLU considers censorship by government officials on social media a violation of constitutional law — if such censorship is not on a personal or campaign social media page, spokesperson Meredith Curtis Goode said.
“Where officials embrace social media as a key means of engaging with constituents in their capacity as elected officials, they may not then censor or otherwise disfavor speech simply because they disagree with it. Such discrimination is considered viewpoint-based censorship, and is not tolerated by the First Amendment in any official public forum.
In a 2019 report, the ACLU outlines a court ruling that elected officials cannot block people from commenting on official Facebook pages and parts of the page considered to be a “public forum.”
Board President Michelle Corkadel said any complaints can be brought to the school system’s ethics panel or the Maryland State Department of Education.
“We always appreciate hearing from constituents, their concerns, and their feedback. This does not appear to be a Board of Education matter,” Corkadel said.
The Anne Arundel County Public Schools Ethics Panel of five members oversees ethics regulations, conflicts of interest, complaints or violations. The panel can also conduct hearings and submit advisory opinions to the board.
The school board does not have a clearly defined social media policy for members, although ethics and professionalism standards are outlines for board members.
School board members are expected to “show respect for fellow Board members, the Superintendent, AACPS students, AACPS parents/guardians, AACPS employees and the community.”
Other elected officials have gotten in trouble for banning and deleting users on social media platforms. the ACUL sued Gov. Larry Hogan for blocking some Facebook users and deleting comments from his official page in 2017.
The lawsuit was settled in 2018 and a new social media policy was created to govern the governor’s Facebook page, according to the organization’s press release.
On a national level, a decision in a lawsuit brought against President Donald Trump determined that he could not block Twitter users from his account because his platform is used to conduct government business.
Brad Shear, a Maryland and D.C. attorney who focuses on social media and privacy policies, said based upon an elected official’s decision to use social media for governance or politics, blocking people is a constitutional issue.
“Public officials may not block citizens from being able to access their social media because it is a First Amendment violation,” Shear said, citing the lawsuit against the president.
It depends on the purpose of the page and at times the lines could be blurred between a personal page, a campaign page or an official page, he said
“If you’re still using that page while you’re an elected official, the lines start to blur and there could be a good argument either way,” Shear said.
If elected officials have pages for political or governmental purposes, they should create spaces that allow for exchanges of ideas, regardless of the politics, he said.
Latest Education
Schallheim’s Facebook page was used when she campaigned to be elected to the Board of Education in 2018 and she uses it to post about news and school system-related information.