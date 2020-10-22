Anne Arundel Board of Education candidates weigh in on use of student resource officers

Anne Arundel County Board of Education candidates for the most part supported having officers in schools, with the District 6 candidates most heavily criticizing school resource officers.
While candidates in District 2 and District 3 told The Capital in a wide-ranging discussion that having officers in schools is important, they did point to ways they believed relationships could improve, such as changing the selection process or the role officers play.
“Resource officers need to be carefully selected for these schools. You can’t just put a standard police officer in the school building who does not have the attitude and aptitude needed to work with kids,” said District 2 candidate Raleigh Turnage, a teacher turned principal from Baltimore. He said he met with the police chief earlier this semester to discuss the topic.
Though he said officers should be in school buildings, Turnage said once students get a juvenile citation it could start the pathway to prison as education increasingly becomes interrupted.
“The more that happens the more these kids become disenchanted with education and they begin to withdraw from school,” he said.
Turnage’s opponent, Robert Silkworth, agreed that officers should be in schools citing they are “very, very critical to the safety of the school,” and also bring in new relationships with students.
Anne Arundel County police spokesman Sgt. Kam Cooke said the selection process for school resource officers is constantly evolving.
For example, he said this past summer some of the criteria for selecting officers changed to include working with special needs students (for both mental and emotional disorders), communicating with diverse groups of the public and the agencies, and having two years of “excellent service.”
The school system is also shaping the role of school resource officers with the police department. The system will work with the Maryland Center for School Safety to help with student resource officers and administration, said spokesperson Bob Mosier in an email. The training goes over roles for officers in schools for areas like being an educator, an informal counselor, a law enforcer and an emergency manager, Cooke said in an email.
The school system will hold another professional development training for administrators and officers, one that was done last year as well, Mosier said.
“We are planning for additional (professional development) between SROs and administrators related to defining roles and responsibilities as we continue to work together to best support our students,” he said.
Cooke also said in an email that the training together with administrators and school resource officers will help “ensure a mutual understanding of the role of SROs in the school."
School resource officers also receive mental health first aid training and crisis intervention training, though training for crisis intervention was paused this school year because of the pandemic.
For the past two years, The Capital collected data on student arrests. Almost 1,430 students were charged with juvenile citations in the 2018 to 2019 school year, nearly a 20% increase from the year prior.
Candidates in District 6 were openly critical of the use of police officers in schools.
India Ochs said she has compiled reports on school disciplinary policies on the local and national level and noted that students of color face harsher punishments, a concern she said needs to be directly addressed.
“We need to change the whole climate in schools that disproportionately affect our students of color or with disabilities," Ochs said, emphasizing change in policies and use of citations.
She added that the school board should review the demographics of student citations on a monthly basis.
Joanna Bache Tobin, also running for District 6 election, used Annapolis High as an example of a school that has more officers than mental health workers. She said the school has one social worker and two permanent school resource officers — a priority she said should be reversed.
Tobin pushed back on a concept the former county police chief had spoken on, that there’s a role model relationship between officers and students.
“If that’s what they’re there to do — I don’t think they need to be police. I don’t think they need to have the power to arrest someone.”
Police officials said that the diversion programs are in place to offer students an alternative to citations.
“With the current social reform and environment, diversion has been around however it may be more popular and practical to use during this time,” Cooke said.
Juvenile participation in the restorative justice programs provided through the Anne Arundel Police Department attempts to drive young people away from bad behavior. But the diversion programs have been interrupted by the pandemic said Cooke in an email.
“Unfortunately, COVID-19 restrictions have affected our ability to engage with youth through diversion programs. We have been using this time to plan and make our programs even better. We are currently in the development stage of a new evidence-based youth program that we feel will have a significant impact,” he said.
He declined providing more detail on the program or a date for when it will be released.
District 3 candidates Corine Frank and Ken Baughman also talked about additional resources being used to help students in need and said they’d met with the superintendent and his administration and talked about school resource officers, Frank said.
Frank said she would like to incorporate a mental health screening in participation with parents for fifth, sixth, eighth and ninth grade students.
“We could wrap our arms around them and support the students that are struggling and the students who need extra resources,” Frank said.
Baughman said he has seen the issue of the school to prison pipeline and wants to provide students with additional resources by first understanding why students act out.
But safety is still important especially to protect students, Frank said.
“As a parent, if there is an officer in my child’s school I know that they will be the last line of defense for my child," she said.