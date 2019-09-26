Anne Arundel School Board approves $209.1 million budget request

The Board of Education approved Superintendent George Arlotto’s recommended $209.1 million capital budget request at Wednesday night’s meeting.
The unanimous vote supported a budget to fund nine major school projects such as the design of a new west county elementary school and Old Mill Middle School South.
This budget is $43 million more than the 2020 fiscal year budget, including $3 million for design of an elementary school near the Two Rivers community, $4 million for a feasibility study and design of a new Old Mill Middle School South.
Other items of nearly $139 million are for the construction of Edgewater Elementary School, Tyler Heights Elementary School, Richard Henry Lee Elementary School, Quarterfield Elementary School, Hillsmere Elementary School, Rippling Woods Elementary School and Old Mill West High School.
The recommendation also added $9 million to support full-day kindergarten and prekindergarten additions at Sunset and Van Bokkelen elementary schools and additions to Arundel Middle School.
The school board also approved a six year Capital Improvement Plan to provide funding for projects through fiscal year 2026.
Now that the budget has been approved, the plan will be sent to the State of Maryland for funding consideration. The budget plan will also be sent to the county administration.