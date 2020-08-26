Anne Arundel school board votes to publicly support Black Lives Matter after student member proposes resolution

The Anne Arundel Board of Education voted to offer public support of the Black Lives Matter movement for the school system and other Maryland jurisdictions — including Queen Anne’s, whose superintendent has been criticized for her support.
On Wednesday afternoon, student board member Drake Smith proposed the school board back Superintendent George Arlotto and the school system to help students learn issues of hate and bias, as well as declaring public support for the re-surging civil rights movement.
Smith began his speech with Black history, noting the spirited activism of the late civil rights leader, Congressman John Lewis.
“As we wake up, we must see another dream. We must see that Black lives matter. We must see that Black lives matter no more but no less. We must see that Black Lives Matter is not merely a political movement or a social movement — we must see Black Lives Matter as a moral movement,” Smith said.
Smith recalled the protests that have erupted this summer in and out of the county, many led by young people. He said that the movement includes Black students, Black teachers, and Black school system employees. Smith brought up other school systems rallying in support, like Queen Anne’s County and Howard County.
In his resolution, Smith outlined that the Anne Arundel Board of Education will support Arlotto and his administration to “enhance opportunities for all Anne Arundel County Public School students to more honestly understand and learn about the past, the present and the role they can plan moving forward to eradicate hate and bias from our beloved community.”
He also asked the board join in with Queen Anne’s Superintendent Andrea Kane and Howard County Superintendent Michael Martirano as they also work to support the Black Lives Matter movement and addressing hate, racism and other forms of discrimination in schools.
Earlier this summer, Kane faced some backlash for vocalizing her support for the Black Lives Matter movement and calling on her county to improve teaching on racism.
His proposal was met with other speeches by the school board.
School board member Robert Leib said although he did not agree with all of the resolution he added that the system has worked to respond to systemic racism and increasing equity, pointing to the creation of the Global Citizenship course, added policies and the opportunity gap taskforce.
“This discussion certainly provides us with a chance to say that good people can agree that our country still has work to do to line up to the goals and ideals on which we were found,” he said, adding the importance of American values.
Vice President Melissa Ellis worked out her own thoughts on the resolution as she disagreed with adding in the names of other superintendents and school systems, saying she could only speak to what Anne Arundel County can do and not others.
“I applaud Dr. Arlotto for his work on equity and social justice because I am intimately involved in this school system and I cannot say the same for any other school system,” Ellis said. She still offered her support in the resolution but added she did not feel comfortable calling out other school districts.
School board member Julie Hummer said the school system’s priority is to raise students to be accepting and kind while stopping racism and bias behavior in others. School board member Dana Schallheim urged others to practice anti-racism to dismantle systemic racism. She cited a recent example of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot and later paralyzed by Wisconsin police.
Other school board members responded with palpable emotion.
School board member Candace Antwine had tears in her voice and asked to speak later. When the time came back around for her to address the resolution, Antwine apologized for the emotion.
“I sit here as a mother of a Black live that matters so I know firsthand the spirit and intent of Mr. Smith’s motion. It is not about names,” she said.
Antwine went through the school system’s mission statement and applauded Smith for his action, saying he showed leadership and integrity.
Before the board voted on his resolution, Smith brought up that students have gone through a lot since March. He said from their homes, students saw the incidents of police brutality against Black people like George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
He said seeing such injustices motivated students to leave their homes and attend protests to get into what Lewis called “good trouble.”
“I’m just glad that the students will see a unified board, and they’ll finally know that their lives matter — Black lives matter.”
The board voted 7-0, with school board members Eric Grannon and Terry Gilleland absent from the Wednesday meeting.