As the Anne Arundel Board of Education transitions from governor-appointed to a fully elected body, President Michelle Corkadel will introduce a policy on board member conduct at Wednesday’s meeting.
The policy is in part, an attempt to increase transparency and update ethics for the school board, she said.
“We know codes of conduct and ethics are not perfect, but it is one of the few ways an elected body can demonstrate self-governance and good governance, independent of outside influence," Corkadel said.
In collaboration with Superintendent George Arlotto’s administration, the school board policy committee and school board member Terry Gilleland, Corkadel said the policy is to consolidate guidelines into one place.
“There is nothing new here that is not necessarily being regulated. If you were to ask the average person if there is ethics for the school board — you’d have to go digging in the handbook,” Corkadel said.
“The handbook is one of the weakest ways of handling conduct.”
Under the policy, school board members would be expected to “conduct themselves ethically and professionally at all times” through respect, avoidance of conflict of interests, collaboration with other members and the superintendent “regarding any concerns, priorities, or issues in advance of scheduled meetings of the board," and other responsibilities, according to the first draft.
When asked about communication with Arlotto’s administration in advance of board meetings, Corkadel said it is for transparency so that the superintendent can be prepared.
“If you want to be fully transparent, having a one-sided conversation is not transparent. Do things come up urgently? Yes,” she said. “If you want to get to solutions, facts and information — ask the people for information.”
Corkadel said public board meetings are “not a 24 hour candidate platform for an elected official,” because there are state and federal deadlines the board needs to meet.
Her policy comes nearly two weeks after the deadline for candidates to file for the upcoming school board elections. The election is part of the board transition from governor-appointed to a fully elected body as candidates filed to represent District 2, District 3, and District 6.
Corkadel cited the policy as an example set by Gov. Larry Hogan. In the beginning of the year, Hogan called the General Assembly’s 441st session the “Accountability Session,” and said that there should be more accountability for public officials.
Gilleland also talked about the need for transparency, though he had not yet reviewed the policy before print deadline.
“I do not believe there are any issues with the current board, but hope that transparency about the board’s ethical obligations helps to reassure the public that the board is acting in the best interest of our stakeholder communities,” he said in an email.
“Given the recent events that include some resignations in the General Assembly, all governing bodies can refresh their ethical policies and best practices.”
If passed, school board members who violate the policy could be removed via a recommendation to the Maryland State Board of Education. Members could also be removed for issues such as incompetence, willful neglect or misconduct in office.
In other news, the school board will receive a presentation on the school system’s recruitment and retention of a diverse workforce as part of an annual report.
Board members will also review the calendar for 2020-2021 to discuss professional development days and school system operations on Eid al-Fitr. The board adopted a calendar last November to start school on Sept. 8 and tentatively end June 18 with three days for Thanksgiving and spring break.