Anne Arundel County school board votes in teachers association contract, discusses 2021 school year calendar

The Teacher’s Association of Anne Arundel County gained a small victory in their fight to close the pay gap with a new one-year contract.
The Anne Arundel County Board of Education voted unanimously to approve its tentative agreement with the association at Wednesday’s board meeting, conducted on Zoom and live-streamed.
Changes to the contract include a mid-year step increase for all eligible bargaining unit employees and a mid-year catch up step increase for eligible employees who missed a step increase in Fiscal Year 2012.
The contract expires on June 30, 2021.
Association president Russell Leone said that before the coronavirus pandemic hit, the association had a consensus with AACPS to further address pay gaps, “but of course, the world had different plans for us.”
There is a lot of work to be done to make up for five frozen steps over the last decade, he said.
“We’re trying to remedy that so every teacher’s on a salary step that matches the years of experience they put into the education profession,” Leone said.
The board also discussed options for the 2021-2022 school year calendar.
The calendar will include a weeklong Easter/Spring break and there were two options for school year start and end dates. In one version, classes begin Aug. 30 and end on June 14. In the other, classes begin Sept. 8 and end on June 21.
Parent-teacher conferences will be moved later in the year than in the 2020-2021 calendar, and families will have the choice of having the meetings in-person or online.
Parent Teacher’s Association representative Mallory LaFon advocated for a start date before Labor Day, saying it would be similar to surrounding districts and give graduating students more time to head to college.
The calendar will likely go back to the board in January, schools spokesman Bob Mosier said, and the board will either vote on it or hold it.
Superintendent George Arlotto said the state is considering whether inclement weather days and early dismissal days during in-person learning could be converted to online learning days, but no decision has been made.
Arlotto also mentioned that six students out of 84,000 haven’t logged on since the beginning of online school. That number is down drastically from the 56 high school students reported last month to not be engaged in online learning.
The remaining unreached students include three elementary, one middle and one high school student. The last unreached student’s grade level is unknown, Arlotto said.
“Obviously, we don’t want one student untouched,” board vice president Melissa Ellis said. “But that’s good news in a school system this size. It’s a testament to teamwork from you, Dr. Arlotto, all the way through every school building. I really appreciate all the hard work everyone is doing in this crazy unusual time.”
The next meeting board meeting on Wed, Dec. 2 will be the last meeting for Julie Hummer, Eric Grannon, Terry Gilleland and Robert Leib. Newly elected school board members Robert Silkworth, Corine Frank and Joanna Bache Tobin will then begin their terms.