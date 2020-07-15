Anne Arundel teachers, other school employees, express concerns over fall reopening

Health is at the forefront of the mind of teachers like Maria Cote, a Spanish instructor at Annapolis Middle School.
As a caregiver for her mother who is at higher risk of severe illness if she contracts the coronavirus, Cote has grave concerns about the upcoming school year.
“My mother is 88. We effectively live together, I am two doors down from her. So the fact that my entire household is high-risk individuals, to not even give me an option to say I can’t teach in person — this goes back to the unrealistic expectation that the board expects teachers to teach in school,” Cote said.
Anne Arundel County is still reviewing models for reopening schools in September, a hybrid in which students spend two days in school followed by a separate group of students spending two days in school, one student per bus row (with the exception of siblings) and no more than 10 or 12 students per classroom, according to a statement released Wednesday. It eliminated an alternative A Day/B Day schedule, use of a full bus load or the use of a full classroom as options.
Anne Arundel County now has added input from its school unions and families.
The Teachers Associaton of Anne Arundel County conducted a survey on reopening from teachers and support staff. For fall teaching, 41% of the with 3,294 respondents said they were not sure of returning to in-person teaching, 35% were comfortable returning and another 24% not comfortable returning.
The biggest factor teachers considered important are possible exposure to the virus at 30%, followed by student learning and smaller class sizes for social distancing following at 21% and 19%.
“There are so many unanswered questions — being that there are so many unanswered questions people are considering, rightfully so, their own personal safety,” union President Russell Leone said.
Cote said in-person instruction means she would isolate and quarantine herself away because of the possible risk the virus may bring to the health of her family.
“I have 130 students, just because I see less of them every day does not mean I am not exposed to them, their families and everyone their family has interacted with,” Cote said.
Interacting with her students also means interacting with students and their own circle of people, she explained.
The Secretaries and Assistants Association of Anne Arundel County conducted its own survey of members, which includes teaching assistants, secretaries and technical service support staff.
Based on the information given out by the school system so far, 61% of the 650 participants said no to feeling prepared to go back, while 39% said yes. About 51% said they are afraid to return to school.
Part of the survey was to see how employees were feeling so far before the school system sent out a survey, said Bradley Darjean, a representative for Maryland State Education Association. The union has spoken up about concerns for employees in school buildings this summer.
“There’s been no outreach to those who currently are in the buildings to know what is working and what is not — which in essence motivated us. We needed to know what is going on,” Darjean said.
Families are telling school officials they are divided.
Out of the three possible options, 49% of those who responded to a school system survey preferred in-person learning only, 20% preferred online learning only and 32% preferred a combination.
The combination approach will be a challenge, Cote said.
“You can’t do both. I can’t plan to teach in person and plan to teach virtually,” she said. “The way I teach in person is 100% different than it is on the way I teach online.”
Cote explained that in class, her students are able to review all at once with her and receive immediate feedback. But online, the responses are much more individual and not as interactive.
What curriculum will look like is also on the minds of teachers but is not the priority right now, Leone said.
“I think rightfully so we have been focused on people’s emotional and physical well being. But that doesn’t take away from the fact that we are in the business of educating our kids. That will always be part of the conversation,” he said.
The Association of Educational Leaders, which represents principals and administrations, has not conducted a formal survey, President Edith Picken said. She referred to the survey sent out by the school system to all employees and declined to comment further.
On Tuesday, the Maryland State Education Association and other groups called for a virtual semester for the fall.
The groups submitted a letter to Gov. Hogan and State Superintendent Karen Salmon.
“If we open our schools too quickly and without adequate safety precautions, the result will be that some educators, students, and their family members will contract the coronavirus,” the letter states.
The letter calls virtual education a safe option.
A parent of two students, one at Central Special and another at Arundel Middle School, Cathy Smith said the health of everyone needs to be the priority.
“It won’t matter if they open up schools if they don’t have teachers to teach or children are getting sick. It needs to be done remotely,” Smith said.
The school system is working to address all the concerns brought up by employees and their unions, school spokesperson Bob Mosier said Tuesday. He pointed to the 14 committees set up to draft plans.
“We’re trying to craft a model that best addresses all of those concerns and create an instructional model for our students and for our teachers that will be effective and impactful,” he said.
Anne Arundel plans to announce its plans by the end of July. The Maryland State Department of Education expects final reopening plans from school districts by Aug. 14.
School is scheduled to start for students Sept. 8.