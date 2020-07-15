Anne Arundel teachers, other school employees, express concerns over fall reopening

Anne Arundel County is still reviewing models for reopening schools in September, a hybrid in which students spend two days in school followed by a separate group of students spending two days in school, one student per bus row (with the exception of siblings) and no more than 10 or 12 students per classroom, according to a statement released Wednesday. It eliminated an alternative A Day/B Day schedule, use of a full bus load or the use of a full classroom as options.