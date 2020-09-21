As Anne Arundel plans for some students' return, special educators want to be involved in reopening talks

Anne Arundel County’s teacher’s union president fielded calls last week from educators expressing concerns about how they were portrayed after the school system superintendent said no special educators were willing to return to buildings.
Teachers said it did not capture the long hours they have been working to foster online learning environments for children.
“Hearing the statement that teachers are not willing to come back, I don’t think that really paints the picture of what is happening. It is not about teachers being willing but knowing when they do come back that they are secure and that they are protected,” union president Russell Leone said.
Monday night, Superintendent George Arlotto went over plans for in-person instruction with the Anne Arundel Board of Education, in particular, what that looks like for the three special education centers — Marley Glen, Ruth Parker Eason and Central Special. The school system plans to first start bringing back special education students at these sites, CAT North and English Language Learners as the general population continues online learning.
Initially, at least 15 special educators agreed to come back to the centers in a survey during the week of Aug. 15. Special educators then went through meetings and discussions around returning to limited in-person instruction where they voiced concerns about ventilation, PPE and how to meet the needs of students with disabilities in a pandemic-era. Afterwards, the special educators said they wouldn’t return. But 17 teaching assistants signed up.
Once they made that decision it was the last time the school system engaged with large groups of employees in conversation, Leone said.
Special educators had been informed that parents or caregivers would no longer be required to attend the in-person sessions — increasing teachers' concerns, he said. Without a caregiver, teachers may need to do hand-over-hand instruction, breaking a social distance health guideline.
The system decided to let go of the caregiver requirement to create a “more natural in-school environment,” with a teaching assistant present and teacher in the room, according to Bob Mosier, school system spokesman.
Teachers were also frustrated about the lack of information coming from schools before the start of the school year. In July, the school system sent out a parent survey to gauge interest in returning but it was before educators were contacted, Leone said.
“By this point, it was just one more case of, ‘Great the school system is talking to other people before they’re talking to the people who work for them.’”
Mosier said the school system discussed limited in-person learning since it first announced online learning and incorporated input from educators through planning committees and the surveys sent out in the summer.
“At this time, our focus is – as it should be – on getting virtual learning off to a great start for all of our students and teachers. We have not shut the door on any further collaboration with (the teachers' union) or with the sharing of information with (the teachers' union) and its members," Mosier said.
School board members expressed disappointment in not having any special educators agree to come back to the schools during the Monday night workshop.
Board member Candace Antwine, District 1, said she was concerned special educators decided to not return, despite the challenges of an online environment for those students at the center.
But when teachers reached out to Antwine after the workshop, she apologized and said she should have asked more questions before expressing her disappointment.
“After investigating publicly and privately, I learned more information about what may be contributing to a limited amount of teachers returning to schools, at this time,” she wrote in an email.
“Some of what I learned was still disheartening, while other circumstances were completely understandable. Teachers are vital to our education system.”
Antwine said for those teachers asked to return that they consider students who “greatly depend on their presence, expertise and love."
Rebecca McHugh, a 504 plan facilitator and educator in the county, said she stopped going on some social media after seeing how teachers were called lazy and did not care for their students.
“I had to let go of some of those social media groups because they were so disheartening," said McHugh, a former special education department chair.
After nearly 20 years as an educator, she said this is the worst perception of teachers she has seen.
McHugh noted that everyone has to work hard under the circumstances of the pandemic but teachers, in general, are pressured to address many societal flaws.
“But now we’re finally standing up for ourselves and saying, ‘You know our health and welfare and the health, welfare and well-being of our family is worth it.’ Now we’re being painted in this picture that we are lazy and we don’t want to go back to work — that’s simply not true,” McHugh said.
McHugh said teachers are working late into the evening to try and figure out the technology for online learning, creating lessons and grading.
“I know so many teachers who are working well past to 10:30 at night sacrificing their time with their family so they can have quality lessons for other people’s children in the morning,” she said.
For teachers to return to buildings, Leone said they need to feel secure and protected.
“When (teachers) are taken care of — they can fully be there to make sure that their kids feel that security,” he said.