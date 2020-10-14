Anne Arundel County schools push deadline back for staff and families to decide on hybrid choice

Anne Arundel County schools pushed back the deadline to select which model works best for students and staff to Monday, according to a press release announcement on Wednesday afternoon.
"This is a complex issue and I realize these decisions are very difficult ones for our families and our employees,” Superintendent George Arlotto said. “We are continuing to add more information and answers to frequently asked questions to our websites and I want our families and employees to have the time necessary to process that information.”
After the Anne Arundel Board of Education approved the hybrid plan presented by Arlotto last week, families needed to sign up for one of the options provided by the school system.
Parents can choose to opt for online learning through the rest of the semester or the end of the school year, begin hybrid learning in November or opt for the hybrid approach in January at the start of the second semester, according to the school system plan.
Families who already submitted a learning model for their child can go back and change their choice as well.
School system employees can also submit intentions to return to school buildings on Nov. 2, remain online, ask for accommodations for things like childcare, personal health conditions, health conditions of families or decide to take a leave of absence, retire or resign, said school spokesperson Bob Mosier in an email.
Some parents had fears and concerns around the plan, pointing to the case rate in the county and others had issues with the plan possibly uprooting established relationships with teachers.
Under the proposed plan, students in early childhood intervention and prekindergarten through second grade will begin the hybrid learning model on Nov. 16. Students in third to fifth grade will be allowed to go back to schools on Nov. 30.
Teachers will return to schools to teach online starting Nov. 2.
The school system will continue to work with the county health department to view metrics regarding middle and high school students, according to the press release. At this point, the system has “a goal of beginning to bring those students into buildings beginning in mid-December,” the release stated.
As part of the school system’s plan, students who choose the hybrid plan would have two consecutive days of classroom sessions followed by three days of online learning.
The deadline extension comes a week after parents, teachers and school community members criticized the hybrid plan.
The night the school board approved the plan, teachers drove around the Parham building with signs on cars and called on Arlotto and his administration to sit down with the county teacher’s union to come up with a plan for a safe in-person learning environment.
Earlier this week, County Executive Steaurt Pittman backed away from the hybrid plan. In a statement, Pittman urged school board members to reconsider sending elementary age students back into classrooms.