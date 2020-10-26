Anne Arundel teachers, staff in-person return date pushed to Nov. 9, according to memo to employees

Anne Arundel County School school staff are now asked to return to school starting Nov. 9, a week later than was previously outlined when the school board voted on the reopening plan, according to a memo sent out by Superintendent George Arlotto on Monday.
In response to the Anne Arundel Board of Education asking him to reconsider the return date for employees, which was Nov. 2, Arlotto announced it would move to Nov. 9 in the memo.
He added that the date could change as the school board also discussed halting the return dates for elementary school students if the metrics in the county indicate conditions are not good enough to reopen.
At the last board meeting, members voted to have Arlotto give “strong consideration” to offer middle and high school teachers the option to not return to their classroom until two weeks before students are set to go back under a hybrid learning plan, instead of the same day that elementary school teachers were set to return.
Board members also discussed the timeline of the plan and when it may need to be enacted or halted, based on county metrics. Arlotto said he would meet with County Health Officer Nilesh Kalyanaraman and present recommendations at the next meeting, Nov. 4.
After the hybrid plan was announced more elementary school parents signed up for online learning.
According to county schools, 29.4% of elementary school students have signed up to learn partially online and in-person when classroom sessions resume next month. Another 36.9% will continue online learning through the semester, and 33.7% will continue online through the end of the school year.
Earlier this month, some county teachers and staff members said they feel forced to return to schools.
“It is my expectation that in order to continue to serve parents, students, and our greater community, all school and office buildings will continue to be staffed to the level they are now,” Arlotto said in the memo.
The school board will hear public comment on the plan Wednesday night. The first hundred people will get a chance to comment for two minutes each on the plan. The hearing is set to begin at 5 p.m.