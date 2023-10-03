Anne Arundel County Public Schools lay out redistricting plans during first of two public hearings

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Officials with Anne Arundel County Public Schools laid out two proposed redistricting plans during the first of two public hearings on the subject.

The plans will redraw boundaries at 48 schools; establish boundaries at two new schools, Old Mill West High and West County Elementary; and result in all schools in the county’s six northernmost clusters becoming under 100% capacity.

Once a plan is adopted, new bus routes will be organized between February and July of next year. The plan would then go into effect in August 2024.

Both plans use the same boundary maps and utilization data, Bill Heiser, chief operating officer of AACPS, said at the Monday hearing, which was held at the Parham Building in Annapolis. The only difference between them is the number of students eligible for a “legacy program.”

Under the first plan, originally proposed by Superintendent Mark Bedell, students entering the 12th grade for the 2024-25 school year would have the option to remain at the high school to which they are currently assigned. However, they will be required to register as legacy students in a portal. These students will also be expected to provide their own transportation to school.

The second proposal, which the school board voted to include for consideration at its Aug. 23 meeting, also takes into account juniors who are in leadership positions in their school clubs and extracurricular activities.

“It should be noted 11th graders registering in the portal would be committing to remain in the high school that they are currently assigned through their senior year,” Heiser said.

AACPS estimates that there would be 483 legacy students under proposal one and 1,009 under proposal two.

When the first proposal was introduced in February, a web tool was created to facilitate engagement and help the public better understand which areas would be most affected through movement charts.

For example, in the first proposal, 407 current North County High School students would be moved to another school district. Glen Burnie High would receive 399 of those students, and eight would go to Old Mill West High.

Old Mill West High will also gain students from Meade, North County and Old Mill high schools for a total of 1,459 current students being moved there under proposal one.

Without redistricting, the district would reach 168% capacity by 2024, according to AACPS. Due to redistricting, 54 schools will be well-utilized, meaning at 75% to 100% capacity, as opposed to 41 if nothing was done, according to the system. Also, instead of having 13 schools in the county being over-utilized (over 100% capacity), there will be no schools over capacity.

The school system launched an initial public comment period in February, following Bedell’s proposal, during which people could comment online until late June.

During that period, the website had 33,000 unique website users, 86,000 views, 15,000 unique address searches, 2,200 survey responses and 461 map comments, Heiser said Monday.

The second and final scheduled hearing regarding the redistricting plans will take place Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. at the Parham Building.

Public comment will be taken both in person and virtually — there was no public comment period at Monday’s hearing — and those who wish to speak must sign up at www.aacps.org/redistricting. The link to sign up and speak will open Oct. 11 at 3 p.m.

Speakers will be given two minutes each. Those who need an interpreter or other accessibility accommodations should call 410-222-5311 to make arrangements.