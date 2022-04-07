Anne Arundel County Public Schools to end live virtual learning for COVID-positive students after spring break

Students who are isolated from school due to testing positive for COVID-19 will no longer receive live virtual instruction while away from school, Superintendent George Arlotto told the Board of Education on Wednesday.

He said a low number of cases among students and Anne Arundel County’s low community spread prompted him to make the change, effective April 19. Students will be on spring break April 11-18, and when they return on the 19th, the system will no longer offer “direct synchronous education for isolated students,” Arlotto said.

Advertisement

“Those students will be able to log on to their Brightspace accounts and access their classwork, homework and their teacher,” he said.

Currently, students in kindergarten through second grade are assigned a virtual teacher when they go into isolation, and along with other isolated students they learn about math, literacy, science and social studies through live virtual lessons. That will end after break, and instead students will need to check their online classroom, Brightspace, for lessons and work.

Advertisement

Isolated students in middle and high school already get assignments and lessons from Brightspace. Live virtual tutoring is available for middle and high school students in the evenings in math, English, reading, English for speakers of other languages, world languages, social studies and science.

As of Wednesday, 49 students and 12 staff members are being isolated from Anne Arundel County Public Schools due to COVID. Since the start of the school year 9,796 cases of COVID have been reported among students and 1,521 among staff. The number of cases in the system has declined since the county weathered a winter spike in cases prompted by the omicron variant.